Step into 2026 with this vision board experience in Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's time to get intentional with your vision for 2026...
If you're struggling to find the will and creativity to complete your vision board for 2026, we have the perfect event for you.
Mima South Africa is hosting a vision board experience at Doughed in Durban this January. An event is based on the premise of merging your goals with your dreams and putting them down on paper in a fun and creative way.
Doughed, a restaurant situated on Gordon Road in Durban, will serve as the ideal background for the event, where guests will be treated to gelato and some wonderfully inspired crafts to get their vision board started.
Each guest will receive an A6 blank binder journal with all the creative knick-knacks to build their vision journal. This will allow them to make it visually appealing, something that will motivate you to achieve your vision for 2026.
Guests will be guided by industry experts who will share their life stories, hopefully inspiring your journey through 2026.
"We’ll create together, dream a little bigger than usual, and set the tone for what you want more of-then watch your year unfold in alignment with your vision." (Mima South Africa)
Event details:
- DATE | Saturday, 31 January 2026
- TIME | 12 pm
- VENUE | Doughed, 196 Gordon Road
- COST | R550 pp via Quicket
All supplies and gelato included. Food at own cost.
Each guest receives a free Mac 360 Eye Applicator-Bright eyes for a bright 2026!
Image Courtesy of iStock
