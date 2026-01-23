Step into 2026 with this vision board experience in Durban

If you're struggling to find the will and creativity to complete your vision board for 2026, we have the perfect event for you.



Mima South Africa is hosting a vision board experience at Doughed in Durban this January. An event is based on the premise of merging your goals with your dreams and putting them down on paper in a fun and creative way.

Doughed, a restaurant situated on Gordon Road in Durban, will serve as the ideal background for the event, where guests will be treated to gelato and some wonderfully inspired crafts to get their vision board started.