Speed Dating Event: The Valentine's Edition

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Durban Singles, your Valentine for 2026 is waiting for you...

Couples celebrate by drinking red wine over a meal
iStock/Ake Ngiamsanguan

Are you single and ready to mingle?

Check out this Valentine's Day-themed speed-dating event happening this February. 

In December, we profiled a young and vibrant attorney, Chanelle Nundlal

Nundlal started putting speed dating on the map in KZN after being in the dating scene herself and noticing how challenging things were. She began hosting speed dating events, and it has become so popular that she has run several successful events. 

Her first one for 2026 will be happening in February, and she is calling it the Valentine's Edition. 

The event will be bigger than her previous speed dating soirees and will be hosted at the stunning La Parada, Umhlanga. 

Nundlal says: "Forget the app - meet genuine people face-to-face in a vibrant, upscale setting. We've timed these events perfectly so you can find your match just in time for Valentine's Day."

The events are strictly pre-booked, and no walk-ins will be permitted. 

Details: 

  • DATE | 5 February 2026 - Ages | 27 - 37 (Leniency: 25 - 39)
  • DATE | 11 February 2026 - Ages | 38 - 55 (Leniency: 36 - 57)
  • TIME | 6 pm for 6:30 pm 
  • VENUE | La Parada 
  • COST | R385 per person
  • Bookings over WhatsApp | 074 914 7513

Speed dating event details
Supplied

What's included in the speed dating ticket price?

  • A refreshing welcome cocktail
  • Delicious, signature tapas 
  • Guests receive a 10% Mangwanani Spa gift voucher

Image Courtesy of iStock

