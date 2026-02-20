SJAVA is celebrating his 10 years of greatness in Durban this April

Sjava is celebrating 10 YEARS in music and this April, KZN becomes the main stage. This is not just a concert… it’s a cultural moment.

Durban! Multi-award-winning artist Sjava is celebrating 10 years in music with a nationwide Celebration Tour, and KZN gets its turn on 11 April 2026. This is more than a concert. It’s a cultural moment. A full decade has passed since his official debut and Sjava is inviting fans to relive the soundtrack of their lives in a show that promises nostalgia, soul, culture and pure musical mastery. Check out his inspiring journey here:

This tour is a carefully curated experience, tracing Sjava’s evolution from the earliest hits of Isina Muva (2016) right through to the standout projects released under his independent label, 1020 Cartel. Fans will be taken back to the unforgettable summer of 2018 when uMama bridged the gap between Trappers and Nkabis, uniting hip-hop heads and traditionalists in one emotional anthem. From there, the journey moves into the introspective depth of Umsebenzi, before arriving at the sonic mastery of the platinum-selling Isibuko and the powerful live renditions from the Inkanyezi era. Sjava’s music has never stayed in one lane and neither will this show.

What can we expect? Expect a setlist that seamlessly blends Afro-soul, Afro-pop, Gospel and Hip-hop. But at the heart of it all is a massive homage to Maskandi, honouring the traditional roots that helped shape Sjava’s sound. The show will feature traditional instrumentation and opening acts that celebrate the cultural foundation behind his artistry. It’s not just entertainment - it’s heritage on stage. SJAVA opened up about the tour with Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio. Listen here:

Who’s joining Sjava on stage? The stage will come alive with voices that helped define this decade of music. Fans can expect special appearances and unforgettable collaborations from: Buhle Anzo Mzukulu Shwi Nomtekhala Saudi ... and many more surprise guests! These aren’t just features, they’re collaborators who’ve helped shape SJAVA's 1020 Cartel movement. ... and many more surprise guests! These aren’t just features, they’re collaborators who’ve helped shape SJAVA's 1020 Cartel movement.

Why should I go? The Celebration Tour is a milestone that brings together the music that carried heartbreak, healing, growth and pride over the past ten years! On 11 April 2026, Durban becomes part of a milestone moment in South African music history where we celebrate an artist who has consistently redefined genre boundaries while staying true to where he comes from. So here’s the question: Where were you when Isina Muva dropped? And where will you be when Sjava celebrates 10 years on stage in Durban? Durban, the celebration is calling.

I need tickets… NOW! You can get your tickets (if they aren’t already sold out) at Webtickets. Get them NOW or forever regret not going. If you're not in KZN but still want to join Indlalifa as he celebrates his decade of brilliance, click here.