Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market December 2025 dates

The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market is a space for the whole family to enjoy and spend time together, including pets.

A longstanding market with a rich history, offering beautifully inspiring views and market vendors with unique and interesting stories - is that not what great markets are made of?

A festive season must-do is to visit the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.

The kids can run free and also participate in various activities, such as the Shongweni Express Train rides, merry-go-rounds, jungle gyms, and the Shongweni Zipline.

If you would like to take a walk on the wild side, there is a short nature trail. Adults are welcome to join in The Standing Room in the main hall, where they serve their very own craft beer and gin.

You can expect to find a variety of items, including fresh produce, deli food, crafts, and art.

Here are the dates for the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market during December 2025.