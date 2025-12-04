Saxony December brings three days of summer fun to Durban

The programme runs across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with each day featuring a blend of activities. Visitors can browse stalls, enjoy various demonstrations, take part in competitions, and spend time sampling a range of food and drink. With a vibrant social atmosphere and a strong focus on variety, the event positions itself as a summer highlight for Durban residents.

Saxony December is returning as a three-day summer experience designed to bring together fashion, flavour and entertainment. Hosted at the Saxony Westwood Events Venue, the event spans a full weekend in early December, offering a market-style atmosphere with something for all ages. The focus is on creating a space where visitors can enjoy a combination of food, drink, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

What can visitors expect at the summer market?

A key part of the experience is the selection of food vendors. The market showcases well-known food brands and offers a mixture of savoury meals, sweet treats and chilled summer beverages. Desserts add a festive flair, while the drinks on offer match the warm season.

Entertainment is woven throughout the programme. Comedy performances add light-hearted energy, contributing to the relaxed atmosphere. Competitions and giveaways further enhance the sense of excitement, while live demonstrations offer additional engagement for those moving through the venue.

Shoppers will find a range of stalls offering clothing, accessories and lifestyle items, creating an opportunity to browse and buy from different vendors. Kiddies’ activities run throughout the day, ensuring younger visitors have their own dedicated entertainment. The venue also provides salaah facilities for those who require them.

How is comfort and convenience ensured at the venue?

The event is hosted indoors with air conditioning, which helps create a comfortable environment throughout the day and evening, especially during the warmer early-summer weather. This allows visitors to move through the venue, enjoy the offerings and stay for longer without discomfort.

The timing of each day’s programme is structured to offer flexibility. Whether visitors prefer an evening outing on Friday, a full-day Saturday experience or a relaxed Sunday visit, the schedule accommodates a range of preferences. With food, shopping and entertainment available throughout, the venue aims to provide a convenient and enjoyable day out.

Why is Saxony December considered a summer highlight?

The combination of fashion, food, entertainment and family-friendly experiences positions Saxony December as a notable seasonal event. It brings together a wide mix of attractions in one space, making it suitable for groups, families and individuals looking for a lively outing.

The event aligns with the festive atmosphere of early December, offering a celebratory environment that blends market shopping with social interaction and leisure. Its focus on variety means visitors can move between eating, browsing, watching performances and taking part in activities without needing to leave the venue.

Important details

Time: Friday 5–10 pm, Saturday 11 am–10 pm, Sunday 12–8 pm

Date: 5, 6 and 7 December

Venue: Saxony Westwood Events Venue

Tickets: Available at saxonyevents.co.za