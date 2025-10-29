Rory Petzer takes the stage at the Barnyard Theatre

One of South Africa's most relatable and viral comedians, Rory Petzer, takes the stage at the Barnyard this November.

It is with great excitement that we announce that Rory will be returning to the Barnyard Theatre at Suncoast on Wednesday, 5 November.

Rory is known as the country’s official/unofficial 'Minister of Champions', and manages to get South Africans laughing out loud with his witty commentary after every sporting event.