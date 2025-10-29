Rory Petzer takes the stage at the Barnyard Theatre
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Our Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, is set to take the stage at the Barnyard Theatre this November.
One of South Africa's most relatable and viral comedians, Rory Petzer, takes the stage at the Barnyard this November.
It is with great excitement that we announce that Rory will be returning to the Barnyard Theatre at Suncoast on Wednesday, 5 November.
Rory is known as the country’s official/unofficial 'Minister of Champions', and manages to get South Africans laughing out loud with his witty commentary after every sporting event.
The Barnyard, Suncoast is one of my favourite venues in the country, so I’m super excited to be performing there again! The show is all about life as a South African and how we manage to laugh our way through so much. I tell stories and I speak about our beautifully delicious winning ways and how, no matter what happens, we’re always ‘Bafana thanks, and you?
- Rory Petzer
At East Coast Radio, we know and love Rory for his impromptu comedic moments in the office, and now the rest of KwaZulu-Natal can enjoy his latest skits.
Titled, 'Rory Petzer is Bafana thanks and you?', the show will highlight Rory's experience as a Comrades medalist, South African culture, lifestyle, and sport.
"With two Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, appearances on Showmax, and countless viral videos filmed from the front seat of his car, Rory has become a household name for comedy that feels proudly, hilariously South African. His act blends high-energy storytelling, clever observations, and razor-sharp social commentary that hits home for every audience," writes the Barnyard Theatre.
- DATE | 05 November 2025 (Wednesday)
- TIME | 7 pm
- VENUE | Barnyard Theatre Suncoast
- COST | R150
Image Supplied
