Rory Petzer takes the stage at the Barnyard Theatre

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Our Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, is set to take the stage at the Barnyard Theatre this November. 

Rory Petzer wearing his Bafana Bafana shirt
Supplied

One of South Africa's most relatable and viral comedians, Rory Petzer, takes the stage at the Barnyard this November. 

It is with great excitement that we announce that Rory will be returning to the Barnyard Theatre at Suncoast on Wednesday, 5 November. 

Rory is known as the country’s official/unofficial 'Minister of Champions', and manages to get South Africans laughing out loud with his witty commentary after every sporting event. 

At East Coast Radio, we know and love Rory for his impromptu comedic moments in the office, and now the rest of KwaZulu-Natal can enjoy his latest skits. 

Titled, 'Rory Petzer is Bafana thanks and you?', the show will highlight Rory's experience as a Comrades medalist, South African culture, lifestyle, and sport. 

"With two Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, appearances on Showmax, and countless viral videos filmed from the front seat of his car, Rory has become a household name for comedy that feels proudly, hilariously South African. His act blends high-energy storytelling, clever observations, and razor-sharp social commentary that hits home for every audience," writes the Barnyard Theatre.

  • DATE | 05 November 2025 (Wednesday)
  • TIME | 7 pm
  • VENUE | Barnyard Theatre Suncoast 
  • COST | R150 

Image Supplied

