RedBull Back2Beyond is about to take over Durban this March

Red Bull Back2Beyond is turning The Station into a genre-bending playground on 14 March. House, amapiano, Gqom… no rules, just vibes.

Durban, get ready. On 14 March 2026, Red Bull Back2Beyond lands at The Station, bringing a bold new dance format that’s reshaping South African electronic music. After a powerful debut at 012 Central in November 2025, the movement is heading to the coast and it’s not your typical festival setup. This is collaboration. This is chaos (the good kind). This is pure musical conversation.

What makes Back2Beyond different? Forget one main stage and a long DJ queue. Back2Beyond flips the script. Multiple stages run at the same time. Artists are paired for back-to-back sets. There’s no fixed order. No headliner hierarchy. Just live, instinctive musical exchange. One minute it’s house. Next, it’s Afro-tech. Then amapiano. Then Gqom shaking the walls. Genres collide. Artists respond to each other in real time. What you hear in that moment will never happen the same way again.

The lineup... Here’s who’s stepping into the sonic arena:

Zakes Bantwini

From KwaMashu’s F-Section to global stages, Zakhele Madida has shaped South African music for over two decades. With worldwide hits like Osama and a Grammy-winning collaboration on Bayethe, he blends heritage with forward-thinking production. Expect depth. Expect power.

Kabza De Small

Amapiano royalty and the master of mood and momentum is also taking to the stage for a set we can't even imagine! When Kabza steps into a back-to-back format, expect seamless transitions and dancefloor domination.

Distruction Boyz

The duo that took Gqom from Durban streets to global stages. With hits like Omunye and the gold-certified Gqom Is The Future, their return is sharp, focused, and unapologetically raw.

DJ LeSoul

Born in KwaMashu and known for blending African rhythm with forward-thinking production, DJ LeSoul brings control, precision, and undeniable presence behind the decks.

The deets... Date: 14 March 2026

Venue: The Station - 65 Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, Durban, 4001



If you love electronic music that evolves in real time… If you want to witness genres in conversation instead of competition… If you’re ready for something that feels intimate but hits like a festival… THIS is your night. Tickets are available via redbull.com, and you can follow @redbullza for updates.