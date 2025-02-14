Puppy yoga at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's time to unwind and enjoy some peaceful moments with your pup in a relaxing, calm setting.
It’s always a good day when you can combine two of your favourite things – yoga and quality time with your furry family.
The Secret Sunrise Durban team is back with another Puppy Yoga event this weekend, this time at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito.
Best of all, proceeds will go to Safe Fostering Network, so you can stretch, unwind, and support a great cause at the same time!
Details are as follows:
Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time: 06h30 am
Venue: Sugar Rush Park Ballito (Esenembe Road, Ballito)
Tickets:
R100 for Secret Sunrise via booking on Quicket
R100 donation to SAFE at the registration desk on the day payable in cash or with Zapper
Important to note: limited pre-entries are available, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
Remember to bring your own yoga mat!
For more details, contact [email protected].
Check out the video below from YouTube for a sneak peek of what to expect at a Secret Sunrise yoga session.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
