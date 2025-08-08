Peppa Pig is coming to Cornubia Mall this weekend!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Are you ready for the cheeky, but 'oh so lovable' Peppa Pig? Take the kids to see Peppa Pig for free this weekend...
Are you ready for the cheeky, but 'oh so lovable' Peppa Pig? Take the kids to see Peppa Pig for free this weekend...
Get ready for an 'oink-tastic' celebration with Peppa Pig this weekend as she graces everyone with her presence at Cornubia Mall.
Peppa Pig will be at the Pick n Pay court at Cornubia Mall this Sunday, 10 August 2025, for a meet-and-greet with the kids. She is ready for all the giggles, oohs, and hugs as she visits KwaZulu-Natal.
The great news is that the meet-and-greet is free, and everyone is welcome, including kids of all ages, moms, dads, and grandparents. However, only the first 1,000 lucky fans will get a special queue ticket when they arrive, which grants them access to meet, greet, snort, and take a snap with Peppa Pig.
Read more: Stone Pizzeria in Springfield Durban
The Cornubia Mall team encourages fans to arrive early to avoid disappointment. Once the 1,000 tickets are issued, they won't be able to accommodate anyone else.
Fans will be allowed in between 11 am and 1 pm, and guests are reminded to ensure they have their cameras ready for the snap.
No food or drinks will be allowed near Peppa Pig.
The meet-and-greet works on a first-come, first-served basis.
Some important reminders for the parents:
- Please keep your little ones close by at all times.
- If you leave the queue, we sadly can’t save your spot – no pass-outs allowed.
- Tickets and queuing operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Look out for the friendly Peppa Event Team – they’ll help guide you.
- Kindly follow all instructions to help keep the event safe and fun for everyone.
For more information on the terms and conditions and the disclaimers, click here.
Event details:
- Day | 10 August 2025
- Time | 11 am to 1 pm
- Venue | Pick n Pay court at Cornubia Mall
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago