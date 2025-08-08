Peppa Pig is coming to Cornubia Mall this weekend!

Get ready for an 'oink-tastic' celebration with Peppa Pig this weekend as she graces everyone with her presence at Cornubia Mall.

Peppa Pig will be at the Pick n Pay court at Cornubia Mall this Sunday, 10 August 2025, for a meet-and-greet with the kids. She is ready for all the giggles, oohs, and hugs as she visits KwaZulu-Natal.

The great news is that the meet-and-greet is free, and everyone is welcome, including kids of all ages, moms, dads, and grandparents. However, only the first 1,000 lucky fans will get a special queue ticket when they arrive, which grants them access to meet, greet, snort, and take a snap with Peppa Pig.