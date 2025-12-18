The Pavilion's Carnival of Festive Fun free holiday experience

Are you looking for some fun, free activities to keep the kids busy and engaged this festive season?



The Pavilion Shopping Centre seems to have thought of everything this festive season with their Carnival of Festive Fun. The carnival is set to deliver non-stop family fun and festive magic.

The Pavilion's Fountain Court will be transformed into a carnival wonderland that the whole family will love. From taking photos with Santa Claus to mini carnival stage shows, there's festive fun at every corner.