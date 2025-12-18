 The Pavilion's Carnival of Festive Fun free holiday experience
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Are you ready for the festive fun at The Pavilion Shopping Centre?

Santa Claus sitting in his village photo set up at the Pavilion
Facebook Screenshot/ThePavilionShoppingCentre

Are you looking for some fun, free activities to keep the kids busy and engaged this festive season? 

The Pavilion Shopping Centre seems to have thought of everything this festive season with their Carnival of Festive Fun. The carnival is set to deliver non-stop family fun and festive magic. 

The Pavilion's Fountain Court will be transformed into a carnival wonderland that the whole family will love. From taking photos with Santa Claus to mini carnival stage shows, there's festive fun at every corner. 

Details about the Carnival of Festive Fun: 

Dates | 12 to 24 December 2025

Times | 9 am to 7 pm daily

Venue | The Pavilion Shopping Centre (Fountain Court)

Activities | The following activities are free:

  • Cookie and doughnut decorating
  • Christmas card decorations
  • Bauble decorating
  • Carnival-themed fun across the centre and on the rooftop: These include balloon sculpting, bubble experiences, stilt walkers and more. 

There will also be mini-carnival stage shows at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm. 

There will also be several complimentary gift-wrapping stations in support of St Martin’s Children’s Home.

Photos with Santa will also be available and situated on the Cinema level opposite Under Armour. 

Check out the festive wrappers below, courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Facebook

