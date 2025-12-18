The Pavilion's Carnival of Festive Fun free holiday experience
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Are you ready for the festive fun at The Pavilion Shopping Centre?
Are you ready for the festive fun at The Pavilion Shopping Centre?
Are you looking for some fun, free activities to keep the kids busy and engaged this festive season?
The Pavilion Shopping Centre seems to have thought of everything this festive season with their Carnival of Festive Fun. The carnival is set to deliver non-stop family fun and festive magic.
The Pavilion's Fountain Court will be transformed into a carnival wonderland that the whole family will love. From taking photos with Santa Claus to mini carnival stage shows, there's festive fun at every corner.
Details about the Carnival of Festive Fun:
Dates | 12 to 24 December 2025
Times | 9 am to 7 pm daily
Venue | The Pavilion Shopping Centre (Fountain Court)
Activities | The following activities are free:
- Cookie and doughnut decorating
- Christmas card decorations
- Bauble decorating
- Carnival-themed fun across the centre and on the rooftop: These include balloon sculpting, bubble experiences, stilt walkers and more.
There will also be mini-carnival stage shows at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm.
There will also be several complimentary gift-wrapping stations in support of St Martin’s Children’s Home.
Photos with Santa will also be available and situated on the Cinema level opposite Under Armour.
Check out the festive wrappers below, courtesy of Instagram.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Think email signatures are harmless? South Africans face serious legal risks
A simple email sign-off could carry serious legal consequences. Here’s w...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Warning: That Temu or Shein bargain could be risky
Online bargains are tempting, but new findings raise important questions...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago