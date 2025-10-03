The Pavilion Shopping Centre's holiday fun this October
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Kids are guaranteed to have a host of fun this school holiday at the Pavilion Shopping Centre.
It's officially the start of the school holidays, and the Pavilion Shopping Centre has a fun-packed school holiday calendar for your kids.
If your children like Gabby's Dollhouse, then they will be ecstatic to learn that The Pavilion has partnered with Toy Kingdom, Prima Toys, United International Pictures (DreamWorks), Krispy Kreme and Jet to bring Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie to life, from Saturday, 4 October to Sunday, 12 October, with the Party Trail Activation, an interactive and magical experience for families.
So, there's fun for the parents too.
The fun and excitement will have a Toy Kingdom Retail Zone, a Prima Toys Craft Area with a craft table for kids, and Krispy Kreme will be selling their delicious doughnuts for shoppers to enjoy.
To keep the kids engaged, a Party Trail will be featured, where families are required to download the DreamWorks Party Trail app at the activation stand. The excitement then begins as shoppers will be required to follow a trail around the mall, your very own treasure hunt at The Pavilion.
Shoppers will be required to scan the QR codes at the Gabby Cat Standees that will be placed throughout the mall. After scanning the QR codes at each strategically placed Cat Standee, users will gain access to exclusive Party Trail-themed content. Upon completing the trail, participants receive a special gift at the activation stand.
Where will Gabby's Dollhouse activation be happening in the Pavilion?
All the fun will take place at the activation space near Mugg & Bean on the cinema level.
Will there be anything interactive for the kids at The Pavilion?
Yes, there will be a Gabby’s meet and greet on Sunday, 5 October, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on the cinema level near NuMetro Cinemas.
In addition, Cartoon Network is bringing the Wonderfully Weird Wall of Gumball Tour to The Pavilion at the Fountain Court from 4-5 October for the launch of the new series.
Is there anything free for the kids at The Pavilion this school holidays?
Shoppers can enjoy The Cirk from 10 to 12 October. The Cirk will once again bring its exhilarating, professionally choreographed aerial and acrobatic performances to entertain shoppers and families, taking place between 11:00 am and 3:30 pm.
Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a workshop at 11:30 am (on all days) at no additional cost.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
