The Pavilion Shopping Centre's holiday fun this October

It's officially the start of the school holidays, and the Pavilion Shopping Centre has a fun-packed school holiday calendar for your kids.

If your children like Gabby's Dollhouse, then they will be ecstatic to learn that The Pavilion has partnered with Toy Kingdom, Prima Toys, United International Pictures (DreamWorks), Krispy Kreme and Jet to bring Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie to life, from Saturday, 4 October to Sunday, 12 October, with the Party Trail Activation, an interactive and magical experience for families.

So, there's fun for the parents too.

The fun and excitement will have a Toy Kingdom Retail Zone, a Prima Toys Craft Area with a craft table for kids, and Krispy Kreme will be selling their delicious doughnuts for shoppers to enjoy.

To keep the kids engaged, a Party Trail will be featured, where families are required to download the DreamWorks Party Trail app at the activation stand. The excitement then begins as shoppers will be required to follow a trail around the mall, your very own treasure hunt at The Pavilion.