Passion Paint and Sip in Morningside Durban

Let your creative juices flow by attending a Passion Paint and Sip event in Florida Road, Morningside.

Passion Paint and Sip is hosting a 'Life of a Showgirl Sing-a-long' event on Saturday, 25 October.

The event requires no prior experience, so even if you're not the most accomplished artist, don't stress; it's all about having fun and enjoying the experience.

A pre-drawn, ready-to-hang canvas with premixed, unlimited paint will be provided, along with some guidance from a professional.