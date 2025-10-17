 Passion Paint and Sip in Morningside Durban
Updated | By East Coast Radio

For those looking to express their creative flair, here's a great weekend activity. 

Painting workshop for friends who are painting together
iStock/Alfonso Soler

Let your creative juices flow by attending a Passion Paint and Sip event in Florida Road, Morningside.

Passion Paint and Sip is hosting a 'Life of a Showgirl Sing-a-long' event on Saturday, 25 October. 

The event requires no prior experience, so even if you're not the most accomplished artist, don't stress; it's all about having fun and enjoying the experience. 

A pre-drawn, ready-to-hang canvas with premixed, unlimited paint will be provided, along with some guidance from a professional. 

A poster for the Passion Paint and Sip event on Florida Road
Facebook/passionandpaintzn

Event details: 

  • DATE | 25 October 2025
  • VENUE | John Dory's, 170 Florida Road, Morningside
  • TIME | 4 pm to 6:30 pm
  • PRICE | R275 per person

Contact Kirsty on WhatsApp if you have any questions - 083 255 5736

Tickets sold on Quicket, click here.

Image Courtesy of iStock

