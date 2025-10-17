Passion Paint and Sip in Morningside Durban
For those looking to express their creative flair, here's a great weekend activity.
Let your creative juices flow by attending a Passion Paint and Sip event in Florida Road, Morningside.
Passion Paint and Sip is hosting a 'Life of a Showgirl Sing-a-long' event on Saturday, 25 October.
The event requires no prior experience, so even if you're not the most accomplished artist, don't stress; it's all about having fun and enjoying the experience.
A pre-drawn, ready-to-hang canvas with premixed, unlimited paint will be provided, along with some guidance from a professional.
Event details:
- DATE | 25 October 2025
- VENUE | John Dory's, 170 Florida Road, Morningside
- TIME | 4 pm to 6:30 pm
- PRICE | R275 per person
Contact Kirsty on WhatsApp if you have any questions - 083 255 5736
Tickets sold on Quicket, click here.
Image Courtesy of iStock
