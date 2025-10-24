 Paint, sip and savour: A colourful afternoon awaits at Radisson Blu Umhlanga
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Unleash your inner artist at Radisson Blu’s Sip & Paint by MODERNISM, art, tapas and good vibes await.

Sip & paint
If you’ve ever dreamt of sipping something smooth while bringing a canvas to life, then this is your perfect weekend plan. The Sip & Paint by MODERNISM is happening at the stunning Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga and it promises to be an afternoon of creativity, flavour and pure fun.

This isn’t your average art class. No experience is needed because every canvas comes pre-drawn, meaning you can focus on adding your own flair without worrying about the outline. It’s all about letting loose, laughing with friends, and watching your masterpiece come to life, one brushstroke at a time.

Of course, painting works up an appetite, and this event has that covered too. Every ticket includes all your painting materials, a welcome drink to set the tone and a mouth-watering selection of tapas to keep the inspiration flowing.

Think spicy lamb meatballs with romesco sauce, chipotle chicken wings with chimichurri, or Cajun-spiced prawns served with a tangy lemon aioli.

Are you a vegetarian? You’re in for a treat with tandoori paneer skewers, grilled black mushrooms topped with creamed spinach and parmesan, and mozzarella-stuffed olives that melt in your mouth.

Set against the stylish backdrop of the Radisson Blu Umhlanga, this event is all about good vibes and great company. Grab your friends, sip something delicious, and create something beautiful together.

The event starts promptly at 13:00 and runs until 15:30, so plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early to settle in and get comfy before the fun begins.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just looking for a new way to unwind, Sip & Paint by MODERNISM is where art, food and laughter meet. Seats are limited, so secure your spot and make your Sunday a masterpiece.

Important details: 

  • Time: 13:00, be there at least 15 min
  • Date: 01 Nov 2025
  • Address:  Radisson Blu Umhlanga, 7 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga
  • Cost: R375, which can be purchased in WebTickets

Image courtesy of WebTickets

