Paint and Sip ladies event in Sunningdale
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you are looking for a ladies' night out, time to relax and be creative, then this one is for you...
In honour of Women's Month, the NDP church hosts a fantastic paint-and-sip ladies' event.
The event will be held at NDPC, 3 Round The Green, Sunningdale, Umhlanga.
Adding wine and an engaging activity is the best way to celebrate some time together. You don't need any previous experience, so you must bring yourself and your willingness to have a fun time out.
For R150, you get a spot, including painting materials, eats and drinks. Booking is essential.
For bookings, you can call 031 572 6126.
Details:
- When | 22 August 2025
- Where | NDPC, 3 Round The Green, Sunningdale
- Time | 6:30 pm
- Cost | R150 per person
Image Courtesy of iStock
