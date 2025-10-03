Neon Dreams & Booshle are bringing the sunshine to Durban

Neon Dreams & Booshle are bringing the Sunshine Tour to Suncoast!

This October, the Barnyard Theatre at Suncoast Casino is set to light up with good vibes as Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams return to South Africa for their Sunshine Tour 2. This time, they’re bringing some powerhouse friends along for the ride!

Booshle G (yes, the same one making international waves) will also be joining the tour, along with special guest BYRNE, a rising star all the way from Brooklyn, New York. Neon Dreams are no strangers to South African fans. With hits like The Art of Letting Go and Life Without Fantasies, their mix of heartfelt lyrics and infectious beats has created a loyal following here. As lead singer Frank Kadillac puts it: “After the first Sunshine Tour there was this overwhelming amount of love, and we felt it’s time to bring that vibration back to South Africa.” Meanwhile, Booshle G has been unstoppable this year. He’s signed to an international label, performing in London, and climbing SA radio charts with bangers like Broken Heart and Best Life.

Add BYRNE to the mix, and you’ve got a night guaranteed to be pure magic.

