This National Cupcake Day support the Cupcakes of Hope events around KZN

It's National Cupcake Day on Saturday, 27 September, and the Cupcakes 4 Kids with Cancer group is hosting several events supporting children with cancer.

South Africans are encouraged to visit participating malls and support the stands selling cupcakes.

Cupcakes of HOPE is a non-profit company that aims to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance. They have merged their love for baking cupcakes with their desire to help the sick children.