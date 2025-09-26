This National Cupcake Day support the Cupcakes of Hope events around KZN
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Join South Africans in support of children with cancer on National Cupcake Day this weekend.
It's National Cupcake Day on Saturday, 27 September, and the Cupcakes 4 Kids with Cancer group is hosting several events supporting children with cancer.
South Africans are encouraged to visit participating malls and support the stands selling cupcakes.
Cupcakes of HOPE is a non-profit company that aims to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance. They have merged their love for baking cupcakes with their desire to help the sick children.
The Cupcakes of Hope event is entirely community-driven and is held in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Which malls in KZN are hosting the Cupcakes of Hope event?
- Boardwalk Mall
- Bluff Hillside Mall
- Main Entrance Chatsworth Mall
- Checkers Foods Ballito Steps
- Entrance to Checkers Cornubia Mall
- Bounce Entrance Galleria Mall
- Near Toys R Us Gateway Theatre of Shopping
- Food Court La Lucia Mall
- Musgrave Mall
- Oceans Mall
- The Pavilion Mall
- Scottburgh Mall
- Shongweni Farmers Market
- Watercrest Mall
- Mall of the North
Image Courtesy of Facebook
