Line dancing class at Neighbourhood restaurant
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you want to step in line this Friday in La Lucia, you can at the Neighbourhood restaurant.
If you're looking for a nice group activity that's got a little bit of rhythm and a lot of beat, then join the line dancing class at Neighbourhood Restaurant.
The event will be held at Neighbourhood Restaurant, located on 30 Braemar Avenue in La Lucia. Dance studio owner Warren Duffield will host it from Floorcraft.
The best part of this group dance activity is that you don't need a partner to join.
Plus, you don't need any experience to join the class.
Details for Line Dancing in La Lucia, Durban:
- Date | 19 December 2025 (Friday)
- Time | Arrive 5:30 pm to start at 6 pm
- Ticket prices | R200 per person
Please note that dinner and cocktails are not included in your ticket price. However, you are welcome to stay after and enjoy dinner and cocktails at your own expense.
Dinner walk-ins who wish to join the class are welcome to do so (at the price above).
WhatsApp 083 776 2618 to secure your spot.
