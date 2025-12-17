 Line dancing class at Neighbourhood restaurant
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Line dancing class at Neighbourhood restaurant

Updated | By East Coast Radio

If you want to step in line this Friday in La Lucia, you can at the Neighbourhood restaurant. 

A group of people doing line dancing at a restaurant
Instagram Screenshot/neighbourhoodsa

If you're looking for a nice group activity that's got a little bit of rhythm and a lot of beat, then join the line dancing class at Neighbourhood Restaurant. 

The event will be held at Neighbourhood Restaurant, located on 30 Braemar Avenue in La Lucia. Dance studio owner Warren Duffield will host it from Floorcraft

The best part of this group dance activity is that you don't need a partner to join. 

Plus, you don't need any experience to join the class.

Read more: For the pizza lovers, New York Slice Pizza opens in Durban

Details for Line Dancing in La Lucia, Durban:

  • Date | 19 December 2025 (Friday)
  • Time | Arrive 5:30 pm to start at 6 pm
  • Ticket prices | R200 per person

Please note that dinner and cocktails are not included in your ticket price. However, you are welcome to stay after and enjoy dinner and cocktails at your own expense. 

Dinner walk-ins who wish to join the class are welcome to do so (at the price above). 

WhatsApp 083 776 2618 to secure your spot. 

Read more: It's time to get litchi crazy at KZN's Litchi Harvest

Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

For more from East Coast Radio

Durban Dancing Fun Things to do in KZN Activities

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.