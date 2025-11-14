Lights In The Park brings festive illumination to Chris Saunders Park this December

The event is designed as a relaxed outing for families, couples and anyone wanting to experience Durban’s festive spirit in an illuminated outdoor setting.

Chris Saunders Park will once again become a festive evening attraction as Lights In The Park returns from 12 to 24 December. For nearly two weeks, the popular venue will be transformed into a glowing escape featuring thousands of lights, themed displays and a warm seasonal atmosphere that appeals to visitors of all ages.

What can visitors expect at the event?

Lights In The Park centres on a collection of bright installations and decorative displays arranged throughout the park. These create a scenic walkway of illuminated moments and photo opportunities ideal for capturing the season’s charm. Festive music adds to the overall ambience, creating a gentle soundtrack as visitors move through the space.

The experience is intended to be unhurried and family-friendly. It offers a setting where children can enjoy the visual spectacle, adults can appreciate the atmosphere and groups can share an evening together in a safe, well-managed environment. Children aged two and under may enter at no cost.

What food options will be available?

The event will offer a variety of food stalls serving meals, snacks and treats throughout the evening. These stalls ensure that visitors have access to convenient dining options while enjoying the displays. Event rules do not permit visitors to bring their own food or drinks into the venue.

Are there any rules visitors should know?

Several rules are in place to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment. Camp chairs are not allowed, firearms are strictly prohibited and tickets are non-refundable. The organisers also reserve the right of admission