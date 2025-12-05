Let your kids' creativity explode at Nouvelle Bistro with a mirror clay workshop
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Not only is this an engaging workshop, but it is also a lovely gift idea for the festive season.
If you are looking for something fun and creative to do with your kids holiday, here's a great option by Nouvelle Bistro.
Located on Vause Road in Berea, Nouvelle Bistro is hosting a mirror clay workshop for children aged nine to 16 years.
Children thrive when they have the chance to use their hands in sensory-based activities.
When they create something artistic and get to express themselves in a fun and artsy way, their minds develop and grow.
Nouvelle Bistro promises a fun, hands-on workshop, where kids get to design and decorate their own mirrors using colourful clay.
"They'll swirl, shape and sculpt adorable patterns, characters and textures, then watch their mirror come to life with their unique style.
"It's a playful, mess-free craft session, perfect for sparking imagination and giving them something special to take home and proudly display," states Webtickets.
Event information:
- Date | 11 December 2025
- Venue | Nouvelle Bistro (311 Vause Road, Berea)
- Time | 9:30 am to 11:30 am
- Ages | 9 to 16 years of age
- Cost | R320 per person
Your ticket entry includes a complete kit, an instructor who will guide the kids, and a Nouvelle Bistro refreshment and meal.
Book your tickets at Webtickets or scan the QR code on the Instagram post below.
Image Courtesy of iStock
