Let your kids' creativity explode at Nouvelle Bistro with a mirror clay workshop

If you are looking for something fun and creative to do with your kids holiday, here's a great option by Nouvelle Bistro.

Located on Vause Road in Berea, Nouvelle Bistro is hosting a mirror clay workshop for children aged nine to 16 years.

Children thrive when they have the chance to use their hands in sensory-based activities.

When they create something artistic and get to express themselves in a fun and artsy way, their minds develop and grow.