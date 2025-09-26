Last Sundays Month end market this September

It's almost month-end, and we cannot believe it's nearly the end of September.

To celebrate the last weekend of Heritage Month, the Last Sundays Month End Market is hosting their Spring market this Sunday, 28 September.

The Last Sunday Month End Market is an artisanal market held on the, you guessed it, last Sunday of the month.

Visitors to the market can expect to find food, arts and crafts, live music, a kids' zone, and, best of all, it's pet-friendly. Look at some of the vendors who will be at the Spring edition of the market.