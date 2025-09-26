 Last Sundays Month end market this September
Last Sundays Month End market this September

Updated | By East Coast Radio

The Spring edition of Last Sunday's Month End market is here. 

Stalls set up at a market in Durban
Facebook/LastSundaysMonthEndMarket

It's almost month-end, and we cannot believe it's nearly the end of September. 

To celebrate the last weekend of Heritage Month, the Last Sundays Month End Market is hosting their Spring market this Sunday, 28 September. 

The Last Sunday Month End Market is an artisanal market held on the, you guessed it, last Sunday of the month. 

Visitors to the market can expect to find food, arts and crafts, live music, a kids' zone, and, best of all, it's pet-friendly. Look at some of the vendors who will be at the Spring edition of the market. 

Watch a message from one of the vendors below on Facebook

For more information on the market, you can contact the organisers - 083 541 6878 or [email protected] 

Details of the market: 

  • DATE | 28 September 2025 | Sunday
  • ADDRESS | Morningside Sports Club, Durban | 132 Hollander Crescent, Durban
  • TIME | 9 am to 3 pm

Image Courtesy of Facebook

