Jeremy Loops set to perform two shows in KZN
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Get your friends and family together and enjoy a day out in the KZN Midlands for a Jeremy Loops performance.
If you're a Jeremy Loops fan, then you'll be excited to know that he'll be performing in KwaZulu-Natal this month.
With two upcoming tour events, Loops will be performing at two outdoor family-friendly venues - Netherwood Farm in the KZN Midlands and at Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest.
On Saturday, 15 November, at Netherwood Farm, the following items are permitted at the event:
- Picnic blankets
- Camp chairs
- Umbrellas
Prohibited items:
- Personal food and drinks
- No dogs
- No firearms
Event details: Saturday
The rugby will be screened on a big screen. Food and bar facilities will also be available.
- DATE | 15 November 2025
- VENUE | Netherwood Stay, Netherwood Farm, Nottingham Road
- TIME | 12 pm
- TICKETS | R100 - R250
Get your tickets here on Webtickets.co.za
For the second show on Sunday, 16 November, note the following:
Kids under six-years-old enter for free. Discounted ticket are available for children between 6 and 12 years old.
- DATE | 16 November 2025
- VENUE | Fig Tree Farm, Hillcrest, Inanda Road
- TIME | 12 pm to 6 pm
- TICKETS | R150 -R295
Get your tickets on Webtickets.co.za
Image Courtesy of Webtickets website
