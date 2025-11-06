 Jeremy Loops set to perform two shows in KZN
Jeremy Loops set to perform two shows in KZN

Get your friends and family together and enjoy a day out in the KZN Midlands for a Jeremy Loops performance. 

A poster of Jeremy Loops with the ocean in the background
Webtickets website Screenshot

If you're a Jeremy Loops fan, then you'll be excited to know that he'll be performing in KwaZulu-Natal this month. 

With two upcoming tour events, Loops will be performing at two outdoor family-friendly venues - Netherwood Farm in the KZN Midlands and at Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest. 

On Saturday, 15 November, at Netherwood Farm, the following items are permitted at the event: 

  • Picnic blankets
  • Camp chairs 
  • Umbrellas

Prohibited items: 

  • Personal food and drinks 
  • No dogs
  • No firearms 

Event details: Saturday

The rugby will be screened on a big screen. Food and bar facilities will also be available. 

  • DATE | 15 November 2025
  • VENUE | Netherwood Stay, Netherwood Farm, Nottingham Road
  • TIME | 12 pm 
  • TICKETS | R100 - R250

Get your tickets here on Webtickets.co.za

For the second show on Sunday, 16 November, note the following: 

Kids under six-years-old enter for free. Discounted ticket are available for children between 6 and 12 years old. 

  • DATE | 16 November 2025
  • VENUE | Fig Tree Farm, Hillcrest, Inanda Road
  • TIME | 12 pm to 6 pm 
  • TICKETS | R150 -R295

Get your tickets on Webtickets.co.za

