Jol with J Sbu: Your favourite drive show host is lighting up Durban this weekend

J Sbu is on the move this weekend with a family picnic by day and a Pens Down party by night. Durban is in for a proper jol. Here's where to find him.

If you thought J Sbu only brings the fire on East Coast Radio’s Drive Show, think again. Durban is about to see him all over the place this weekend, from a wholesome family vibe to a proper Pens Down party that’s set to have the city buzzing. Whether you’re rolling with the fam or pulling through with the squad, the man is putting in the hours and bringing the heat.

The Ultimate Pens Down Weekend at News Cafe Then things switch up completely on Saturday as J Sbu hits News Cafe Davenport for the Ultimate Pens Down Weekend. This one is strictly for the party people who’ve been counting down to the end of exams. The line-up is stacked with Nico, House 11 Sergeant, Ndoski and more, while Polo B handles hosting duties. The Big Three are pulling through, resident DJs are locking in the vibes, and J Sbu is set to keep the dancefloor alive. If you’re keen on ending November with a bang, this is where the jol is happening. Durban nightlife doesn’t play, and this weekend is proof. Important details Date: 28 November Venue: News Cafe, 98 Helen Joseph Road, Durban

Durban Family Picnic Day Experience The Lungelo Sithole Foundation is hosting its big Durban Family Picnic, a chilled one-day outdoor festival all about togetherness, good food and a lekker atmosphere. From toddlers running wild in the kids zone to grandparents kicking back under shaded tents, it’s an easy-going day meant to celebrate family life in true Durban style. This nonprofit organisation does some serious work in the community, focusing on local economic development, education, social upliftment, sports, and arts and culture. Their aim is simple: create opportunities, build skills, and uplift communities. This picnic is one of the ways they bring people together while supporting local vendors, entertainers, and creatives. Expect good music, laughter, and that classic Durban energy that makes everyone feel at home. Important details Date: 29 November Venue: Christainanburg Stadium Time: 10:00 to 21:00 Tickets: Webtickets. Click here.