Ice Age exhibition in Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Immerse yourself in this educational exhibition on the Ice Age.
Gear up for an educational exploration of the Ice Age in Durban.
Book your space at the Ice Age exhibition in Durban this March and expect to be captivated by the Ice Age. You will be introduced to a range of extinct animals, including mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers, hairy rhinos, gigantic birds, and more from this prehistoric time.
"The Indoor Phenomenal educational exhibition will feature life-sized animatronic models of mammals, each designed with scientifically accurate movements, colours, sounds, and fur.
"The exhibition features 19 sections and a variety of activities included with admission tickets. Visitors can tailor their experience by choosing from Silver, Gold, or Diamond options based on their budget," says the Ice Age Expo event organisers.
Each ticket experience offers different activities for guests and varies in price.
Event details for Ice Age Exhibition in Durban:
- Dates | 6 to 8 March 2026
- Times | 9 am to 9 pm
- Venue | aha Gateway Hotel
- Tickets | Click here to purchase tickets
Here are all the activities included in the event ticket for everyone:
- 1. The Exhibition Ice Age Walk through
- 2. Fossils Excavation station
- 3. Artificial snowflakes
- 5. Jumping castles
- 6. Fossil displays
- 7. Inflatable Slide
- 8. Inflatable climbing
- 9. Snow pits
- 10. Soft playground
- 11. Ice Age Documentary
- 12. VIP own entrance
- 13. Artificial Snow Flake
- 14. igloos village houses
- 15. Guided tour or self-guided tour device
- 16. VR reality Tour Ice age
- 17. Immersive digital snow world.
- 18. Polar Bear Photo Studio
Apart from the specialised tickets, there are other paid activities:
- Electric train
- Glyptodon Rides
- Instant Photos
- Snow Playground
- Virtual Reality Tour Ice Age
- Wooden Sledge (on Synthetic Snow)
- Bumper cars
Image Courtesy of Facebook
