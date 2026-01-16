Gear up for an educational exploration of the Ice Age in Durban.

Book your space at the Ice Age exhibition in Durban this March and expect to be captivated by the Ice Age. You will be introduced to a range of extinct animals, including mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers, hairy rhinos, gigantic birds, and more from this prehistoric time.

"The Indoor Phenomenal educational exhibition will feature life-sized animatronic models of mammals, each designed with scientifically accurate movements, colours, sounds, and fur.

"The exhibition features 19 sections and a variety of activities included with admission tickets. Visitors can tailor their experience by choosing from Silver, Gold, or Diamond options based on their budget," says the Ice Age Expo event organisers.