Hyrox on the Rocks featuring Stacey Norman: Sweat, style and sophistication galore

Hyrox on the Rocks is a fitness event like no other, featuring the amazing Stacey Norman at Red Röcker in Oceans Mall, Umhlanga Rocks, on 4 October.

Ever thought about working out in a luxurious setting where every movement is celebrated with style? Now’s your time to shine! On 4 October, Oceans Mall, Umhlanga Rocks, will transform into a hub of athleticism and excitement as participants gather for the inaugural Hyrox event.

It’s expected to be an unforgettable morning of fitness and fun at Hyrox on the Rocks, featuring the energetic and iconic Stacey Norman. Hyrox on the Rocks combines elite fitness with upscale surroundings, making it a unique event that's hard to miss. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness enthusiast, this event promises to challenge you and leave you feeling accomplished. The event features a high-energy atmosphere, complete with: A coffee after-party with DJ Lady M spinning tracks on the decks.

Prizes and giveaways from top brands like Sport RX, On the Move and Oceans Mall.

A chance to support a good cause, with proceeds benefiting The Baby Home. Important Details: Date : 4 October 2025

: 4 October 2025 Time : 6:30 AM - 10:00 AM

: 6:30 AM - 10:00 AM Location : Red Röcker, Oceans Mall, Umhlanga Rocks

: Red Röcker, Oceans Mall, Umhlanga Rocks Tickets: R150 each, available online or at Red Röcker