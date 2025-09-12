Hush Coffee presents Durban's cake picnic

Find your sweet tooth tribe at Durban’s cake picnic at Hush Coffee in Musgrave this Heritage Month.

Hush Coffee on Currie Road, Musgrave, hosts Durban’s first cake picnic. What’s a cake picnic, you ask… A cake picnic is an event that brings together cake lovers, and this time, there will be cake lovers from around Durban. The event is the perfect backdrop for meeting new people (who share your love of cake), baking, and sharing tasty treats.

For R150 per person, you get a ticket for the event and a cake box. All you have to do is bring a cake of your choice and share it with other cake lovers. You can also purchase beverages and other menu items from Hush Coffee. The event organisers have also invited Bows and Bouquets to set up a flower bar where guests can customise their bouquet purchases. All cakes must be 100% halaal. You can reserve your spot by booking your tickets by sending a message to 0844786922 or 0763085351.

Event details: Date | 27 September 2025 Venue | Hush Coffee | 246 Currie Road, Musgrave, Durban Time | 1:30 pm to 5 pm Tickets | R150 pp Remember, you have to bring a cake with you for the picnic. Check out the video below that shows some shots of the venue, Hush Coffee, courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of Instagram