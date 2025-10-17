HELLO Durban Festival brings fun and the return of Liquideep
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Durban’s biggest lifestyle and music experience is here. HELLO Durban Festival unites culture, food and the return of Liquideep.
A brand-new chapter in Durban’s entertainment story begins on Saturday, 1 November, when Greyville Racecourse transforms into a vibrant cultural hub for the first-ever HELLO Durban Festival. This high-energy outdoor celebration is all about music, food and lifestyle, with an atmosphere set to light up the city like never before.
Backed by major brands including DStv, Hennessy and Ice Tropez, and presented by Kgolo DaGuru Experiential, the festival promises to deliver an experience that blends luxury, entertainment and local flair.
Why is Liquideep’s reunion so special?
After more than 10 years out of the spotlight, the legendary duo Liquideep are reuniting for one unforgettable night. Known for their soulful hits such as “BBM”, “Fairytale” and “Rise Again”, their performance is set to be the emotional highlight of the event.
For fans, it’s not just a concert, it’s a return to a golden era of music that defined South African soundscapes in the 2010s. Festival organiser Kgolo Mthembu, also known as DaGuru, reflected on their previous performance: “The last time I saw Liquideep perform was in 2010 in my nightclub, and it was one of the best events we have ever had.
To see them reunite for the Hello Durban Festival is not just nostalgic, it’s iconic. This is about celebrating our city with music that shaped our culture.”
What can festival-goers expect?
More than 3,000 people are expected to fill the grounds of Greyville Racecourse for an experience designed to engage every sense. The HELLO Durban Festival is not just about the music; it’s a complete celebration of Durban’s creative spirit. Festival highlights include:
- The reunion of Liquideep, along with acts such as MORDA, Zee Nxumalo, and Sphectacula & DJ Naves.
- Chef-curated gourmet food, artisan food trucks, craft beer, and cocktail gardens.
- Interactive experiences from Durban’s favourite local brands, including a special feature by Legends Barber.
When and where is it happening?
The HELLO Durban Festival takes place on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at Greyville Racecourse. Tickets are available through Webtickets, with an expected audience of over 3,000 attendees.
Why is this festival a milestone for Durban?
HELLO Durban Festival marks more than the start of an annual event; it symbolises the city’s growing influence as a cultural powerhouse. With its fusion of top-tier entertainment, culinary artistry and lifestyle activations, the festival sets a new standard for outdoor celebrations in the region.
Supported by brands that believe in the power of shared experiences, the event celebrates Durban’s rhythm, creativity and warmth.
As DaGuru puts it, HELLO Durban Festival isn’t just another event, it’s “the birth of memories, the reunion of legends, and the rise of a new tradition.”
How can you be part of it?
Tickets are available now on Webtickets. With an all-star line-up, luxury experiences and a setting that celebrates the soul of the city, HELLO Durban Festival promises to be an unforgettable start to November.
