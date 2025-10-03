Glamping and adventure collide at Giba Gorge for a luxury outdoor weekend getaway

Giba Gorge is offering a fresh take on the classic outdoor escape with a weekend that pairs hiking trails with a luxury camping experience. Instead of tents pitched on hard ground, guests will unwind in spacious TP tents that bring comfort to the heart of the wild. Families, friends and adventure seekers are invited to enjoy an outdoor setting where luxury meets nature.

What activities are planned?

The itinerary is packed with adventure. Participants will take part in three guided hikes, one of which takes place under the night sky for an extra layer of excitement. Along the way, hikers will encounter waterfalls, ancient ruins and panoramic viewpoints. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, quad biking is available as an optional activity.



As the sun sets, everyone gathers together around a bonfire, creating the perfect setting for marshmallows, laughter and stories shared under the stars.

Where and when is it happening?

The event begins at 8 am at Café Umfula in Giba Gorge. Early bird tickets were available until 31 August, offering reduced pricing for adults and children. The event is limited to 20 participants, ensuring an intimate and memorable group experience.

What is included in the package?

Guests staying overnight will enjoy glamping in shared TP tents, two meals (dinner and breakfast) and three guided hikes. A professional team will capture moments through photos and videos, allowing memories to last long after the weekend ends.

How much does it cost?

Adults pay R999 per person on the early bird special and R1199 at regular price. Children under 13 years pay R699 for early bird and R899 at regular price. For those preferring a shorter visit, day passes for individual hikes are available at R149 per person.

Are there any important details?

To go ahead, the weekend requires at least eight confirmed bookings. If this minimum is not met, refunds will be issued. In the event of bad weather, a new date will be set. With such limited spots available, those keen on a luxury outdoor break will need to secure their place quickly.



