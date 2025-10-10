Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party: Hocus Pocus edition is one for the books

According to Gibaland, the event will kick off on Saturday, 1 November, just after Halloween (which falls on a Friday).

It’s spooky season! Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party is back and it’s the Hocus Pocus edition.

It’s almost time to get the Sanderson Sisters’ magic swirling through the air and start getting into some spellbinding activities.

There is a themed scavenger hunt, where you can solve clues to help break a curse. Simply follow the trail and uncover hidden relics to stop the Sanderson Sisters before the sun rises.

For the adventurers, the Freaky Forest awaits. With glowing and eerie enchantments galore, this chilling walk is sure to test your bravery.

You won’t have to walk to the beat of your own drum because a drum circle will appear around a warm fire - the only way to raise the spirits.

Other fun activities to look forward to:

Face painting and potion corner where you can bring your alter ego out and enjoy some magical crafts for your little spellcasters.

Themed zones

Creepy characters

Trick-or-Treat surprise

An afterparty with DJs galore! Once the activities conclude for the night, prepare yourself for a night of dance and fun with Liquid G, ADM, Miss HQ, Earthquake and LoveLee.

There are also chances to win prizes! The first two teams to complete the scavenger hunt and one for the BEST Halloween costume.