Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party: Hocus Pocus edition is one for the books
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus at Gibaland as they prepare for their After Dark Halloween Party.
It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus at Gibaland as they prepare for their After Dark Halloween Party.
It’s spooky season! Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party is back and it’s the Hocus Pocus edition.
According to Gibaland, the event will kick off on Saturday, 1 November, just after Halloween (which falls on a Friday).
It’s almost time to get the Sanderson Sisters’ magic swirling through the air and start getting into some spellbinding activities.
There is a themed scavenger hunt, where you can solve clues to help break a curse. Simply follow the trail and uncover hidden relics to stop the Sanderson Sisters before the sun rises.
For the adventurers, the Freaky Forest awaits. With glowing and eerie enchantments galore, this chilling walk is sure to test your bravery.
You won’t have to walk to the beat of your own drum because a drum circle will appear around a warm fire - the only way to raise the spirits.
Other fun activities to look forward to:
Face painting and potion corner where you can bring your alter ego out and enjoy some magical crafts for your little spellcasters.
Themed zones
Creepy characters
Trick-or-Treat surprise
An afterparty with DJs galore! Once the activities conclude for the night, prepare yourself for a night of dance and fun with Liquid G, ADM, Miss HQ, Earthquake and LoveLee.
There are also chances to win prizes! The first two teams to complete the scavenger hunt and one for the BEST Halloween costume.
ALSO READ: Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe
Important details:
Event Date: Saturday, 1 November
Start Time: 6:00 PM
Kickoff Point: Café Umfula at Gibaland, 1 Ingweni Rd, Giba Gorge, Mountain Bike park, 3610 Gillitts, South Africa
Tickets: R60 Scavenger Hunt Only, R150 Scavenger Hunt + Afterparty, Camp Grounds R150, 2-Man Tent with Bedding R300, Teepee (sleeps 4) R1000
Contact details: To book accommodation, please contact: +27 82 309 5983
This is a family-friendly event.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Facebook
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The October week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying
A woman, questioning why Durban drivers are always in a rush, asks: "Are...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago