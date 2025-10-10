 Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party: Hocus Pocus edition is one for the books
Updated | By East Coast Radio

It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus at Gibaland as they prepare for their After Dark Halloween Party.

Gibaland Halloween Party
Gibaland Halloween Party / GibaLand / Facebook

It’s spooky season! Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Party is back and it’s the Hocus Pocus edition.

According to Gibaland, the event will kick off on Saturday, 1 November, just after Halloween (which falls on a Friday). 

It’s almost time to get the Sanderson Sisters’ magic swirling through the air and start getting into some spellbinding activities.

There is a themed scavenger hunt, where you can solve clues to help break a curse. Simply follow the trail and uncover hidden relics to stop the Sanderson Sisters before the sun rises.

For the adventurers, the Freaky Forest awaits. With glowing and eerie enchantments galore, this chilling walk is sure to test your bravery.

You won’t have to walk to the beat of your own drum because a drum circle will appear around a warm fire - the only way to raise the spirits.

Other fun activities to look forward to:

  • Face painting and potion corner where you can bring your alter ego out and enjoy some magical crafts for your little spellcasters.

  • Themed zones 

  • Creepy characters 

  • Trick-or-Treat surprise

An afterparty with DJs galore! Once the activities conclude for the night, prepare yourself for a night of dance and fun with Liquid G, ADM, Miss HQ, Earthquake and LoveLee.

There are also chances to win prizes! The first two teams to complete the scavenger hunt and one for the BEST Halloween costume.

Important details:


Event Date: Saturday, 1 November

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Kickoff Point: Café Umfula at Gibaland, 1 Ingweni Rd, Giba Gorge, Mountain Bike park, 3610 Gillitts, South Africa 

Tickets: R60 Scavenger Hunt Only, R150 Scavenger Hunt + Afterparty, Camp Grounds R150, 2-Man Tent with Bedding R300, Teepee (sleeps 4) R1000

Contact details: To book accommodation, please contact: +27 82 309 5983

This is a family-friendly event.

Image courtesy of Facebook

