It's time to get litchi crazy at KZN's Litchi Harvest
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Are you ready for a litchi-picking afternoon with the family?
KZN's original litchi-picking farm invites families to come and experience litchi-picking this festive season.
It's that time of the year again, and families are filling up their diaries with things to do in and around the illustrious KwaZulu-Natal. One of the most iconic experiences that greets KZNers around this time of year is the abundance of our favourite summer fruit, the humble litchi.
The Litchi Harvest has opened ticket sales, announcing its litchi-picking dates for December.
There are two tickets available: one is for R130 per person, which includes an 800g bag of litchis, and the other is for R180 per person, which allows ticket holders to take home a 1.6kg bag of litchis.
Children under the age of three get in free.
What do I get for my ticket?
- You get to eat as many litchis off the tree while you are at the farm, and take home litchis based on your ticket.
- An open-air tractor ride through the orchards, where you get to see the lush macadamia orchards.
- You can treat the kids and yourselves to sweet and savoury treats from the Harvest vendors (Halaal approved).
- You can arrive at any time, but tickets are valid from 8 am to 3 pm daily.
- You can choose which day you want to come between 16 December and 30 December 2025. However, the Litchi Harvest farm will be closed on 24 and 25 December 2025.
- You can bring your pets along for a fun day out in the sun.
Please take note that guests may reschedule their tickets, and full refunds are guaranteed if the Litchi Harvest team cancel due to torrential rain. They do remain open during light or intermittent rain for those who’d still like to visit.
Only ticket holders will be allowed to enter. Tickets are available from Pick 'n Pay or Webtickets.
Note that dates are subject to change, as litchis are a seasonal crop.
How do I get to the Litchi Harvest farm?
The Litchi Harvest is 500m away from Flag Animal Farm. Simply type in Litchi Harvest on your GPS and you're all set.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
