It's time to get litchi crazy at KZN's Litchi Harvest

KZN's original litchi-picking farm invites families to come and experience litchi-picking this festive season.

It's that time of the year again, and families are filling up their diaries with things to do in and around the illustrious KwaZulu-Natal. One of the most iconic experiences that greets KZNers around this time of year is the abundance of our favourite summer fruit, the humble litchi.

The Litchi Harvest has opened ticket sales, announcing its litchi-picking dates for December.

There are two tickets available: one is for R130 per person, which includes an 800g bag of litchis, and the other is for R180 per person, which allows ticket holders to take home a 1.6kg bag of litchis.

Children under the age of three get in free.