Get involved with the CANSA Active Durban Swimathon this November
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Whether you are a seasoned swimmer or want to support the cause, join in the fun on Saturday, 29 November.
Everyone knows someone who is or has been affected by cancer, and you can play an active part by participating in the upcoming CANSA Active Durban Swimathon on Saturday, 29 November.
How does CANSA Active work?
You can be part of the change by participating in activities you enjoy, such as walking, running, cycling, or swimming. Alternatively, you could form a group and raise funds to support cancer patients or loved ones by donating towards a chosen event.
Step one: Choose the event you want to get involved in.
Step two: Create an online fundraising page on the platform GivenGain for CANSA Active. You can click on one of the links below pending your chosen activity.
- CANSA Active – Run or Walk
- CANSA Active – Cycle
- CANSA Active – Swim
- CANSA Active – Go Wild (all other types of physical activity or events excluding walking, running, cycling and swimming)
Step three: inform all your contacts about how you will participate and keep them updated on your physical training in preparation for the event. Encourage them to donate online towards the cause.
Step four: It's time for the participation part of the donation. Make sure to take lots of photos and share them on social media. Encourage online donations and invite your friends, family and contacts to the event.
The next event on the horizon is the CANSA Active Durban Swimathon. Not only will you be able to enjoy a fun event, but you will also be helping raise funds for a great cause.
Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or simply looking for a fun way to support a great cause, this event is for all ages and every swimming level.
"Let's have some FEEL GOOD FUN with your family, friends, and community spirit, and let’s swim together for hope, health, and a future without cancer."
EVENT DETAILS:
DATE | 29 November 2025
TIME | 9 am to 5 pm
VENUE | Northlands Primary School (20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North)
Image Courtesy of iStock
