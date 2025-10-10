Get your Diwali favourites all in one place at the Durban Diwali Fair

It's time to welcome in the festival of lights, and this weekend is bringing in all the fun and action with the Durban Diwali Fair happening at the Suncoast.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha is hosting its annual Diwali Festival and invites people from all around KwaZulu-Natal to enjoy the delights on display this weekend.

The three-day event will unite families, communities, and cultures at the vibrant Festival of Lights. Visitors can expect to experience a stunning on-site temple, the spiritually immersive Raam Bhajan Festival, and an insightful Indenture Exhibition honouring the rich history of Indian heritage in South Africa.