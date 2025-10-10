Get your Diwali favourites all in one place at the Durban Diwali Fair
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha’s annual Diwali Festival is back!
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha’s annual Diwali Festival is back!
It's time to welcome in the festival of lights, and this weekend is bringing in all the fun and action with the Durban Diwali Fair happening at the Suncoast.
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha is hosting its annual Diwali Festival and invites people from all around KwaZulu-Natal to enjoy the delights on display this weekend.
The three-day event will unite families, communities, and cultures at the vibrant Festival of Lights. Visitors can expect to experience a stunning on-site temple, the spiritually immersive Raam Bhajan Festival, and an insightful Indenture Exhibition honouring the rich history of Indian heritage in South Africa.
Festivalgoers can also expect to experience mouth-watering traditional foods from a range of food stalls, as well as cultural performances and vast market stalls offering jewellery, traditional clothing, and live entertainment.
If you decide to visit on Saturday night, you will be able to take in a breathtaking fireworks display.
"On Sunday morning, don’t miss the powerful Mass Hawan, a spiritually uplifting communal prayer that concludes the weekend with peace and unity.
With something for everyone, from young to old, and spiritual to social. The Durban Diwali Festival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all." (Facebook)
Check out the stage programme for Saturday, 11 October, courtesy of Facebook.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Date | 10 October 2025 | 1 pm to 10 pm
- 11 October 2025 | 9 am to midnight
- 12 October 2025 | 9 am to 7 pm
- Venue | Suncoast Parking lot 3
- Entrance | R20 for adults and R10 for kids (Tickets can be purchased at the entrance)
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The October week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying
A woman, questioning why Durban drivers are always in a rush, asks: "Are...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago