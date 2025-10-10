 Get your Diwali favourites all in one place at the Durban Diwali Fair
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Get your Diwali favourites all in one place at the Durban Diwali Fair

Updated | By East Coast Radio

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha’s annual Diwali Festival is back!

Families watching the Fireworks display
iStock/Pez Photography

It's time to welcome in the festival of lights, and this weekend is bringing in all the fun and action with the Durban Diwali Fair happening at the Suncoast

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha is hosting its annual Diwali Festival and invites people from all around KwaZulu-Natal to enjoy the delights on display this weekend. 

The three-day event will unite families, communities, and cultures at the vibrant Festival of Lights. Visitors can expect to experience a stunning on-site temple, the spiritually immersive Raam Bhajan Festival, and an insightful Indenture Exhibition honouring the rich history of Indian heritage in South Africa.

Read more: 7 places in KZN to get your Diwali sweetmeats

Festivalgoers can also expect to experience mouth-watering traditional foods from a range of food stalls, as well as cultural performances and vast market stalls offering jewellery, traditional clothing, and live entertainment.

If you decide to visit on Saturday night, you will be able to take in a breathtaking fireworks display.

"On Sunday morning, don’t miss the powerful Mass Hawan, a spiritually uplifting communal prayer that concludes the weekend with peace and unity.

With something for everyone, from young to old, and spiritual to social. The Durban Diwali Festival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all." (Facebook)

Check out the stage programme for Saturday, 11 October, courtesy of Facebook

Read more: KZN graduate: From law degree to caregiver and entrepreneur

EVENT DETAILS: 

  • Date | 10 October 2025 | 1 pm to 10 pm 
  • 11 October 2025 | 9 am to midnight 
  • 12 October 2025 | 9 am to 7 pm 
  • Venue | Suncoast Parking lot 3
  • Entrance | R20 for adults and R10 for kids (Tickets can be purchased at the entrance)

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

For more from East Coast Radio

Diwali Things to do in KZN Things to do in Durban Durban fair

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.