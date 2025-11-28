Get creative with a vase acrylic paint pouring class
Push your creativity this weekend and join a vase acrylic paint pouring class.
If you're looking to let off some creative juices, then join Nicky's Fluid Art for a vase acrylic paint pouring class this weekend.
What is Fluid Art?
Fluid art has become something of a buzz in the art world. It is an abstract painting technique that allows the artist to be creative, allowing different coloured paints to flow and mix.
Fluid art, also known as flow art, allows the artist to go with the flow in their creations. While it usually involves pouring paint over a flat surface, Nicky's Fluid Art is hosting a Vase Acrylic Paint Pouring class.
Nicky's Fluid Art is hosting the Vase Acrylic Paint Pouring class on 29 November, at Burman Bush Nature Reserve, Morningside, Durban.
Details:
Date | Saturday 29 November 2025
Venue | Burman Bush Nature Reserve (Morningside, Durban)
Cost | R450 per person (RSVP required)
Time | 11 am to 2 pm (duration - 3 hours)
Information from the host:
- All the equipment is provided at the venue, including paint, a glass vase, a 30x30cm canvas, a welcome drink and lots of fun.
- Security is available on the premises to ease any security concerns.
- No previous artistic experience is necessary.
- You are required to RSVP - contact 065 719 7460 to reserve your spot.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
