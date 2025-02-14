 Galentine's Sip and Paint at Legacy Yard, Umhlanga Arch
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Wear pink this Valentine's weekend and enjoy some special bonding time with the girls. 

Friends attending a paint and sip workshop
Friends attending a paint and sip workshop/iStock/Alfonso Soler

If you're single and planning a special girls' night or just craving quality time with your besties this Valentine's weekend, we’ve got the perfect plan for you.

Legacy Yard at the Umhlanga Arch is hosting a Galentine's Sip & Paint, where creativity meets cocktails. You and your friends are all welcome.

As they put it on Instagram, "Whether you're a Picasso or just there for the sips, this is the perfect way to celebrate friendship and love!"

Date: February 15, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cost: R350 per person (includes canvas, art supplies and your choice of cocktail, mocktail or wine)

Venue: Legacy Yard (1 Ncondo Place, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4320, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

Dress code: Add a touch of pink to your outfit to embrace the Galentine's spirit!

According to Umhlanga Arch, "Legacy Yard offers a dynamic and casual dining experience, encouraging consumers to celebrate, live, laugh, love and create memories within an authentic environment."

So you can look forward to a picturesque setting with great vibes and company...

Image courtesy of iStock

