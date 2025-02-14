Galentine's Sip and Paint at Legacy Yard, Umhlanga Arch

If you're single and planning a special girls' night or just craving quality time with your besties this Valentine's weekend, we’ve got the perfect plan for you.

Legacy Yard at the Umhlanga Arch is hosting a Galentine's Sip & Paint, where creativity meets cocktails. You and your friends are all welcome.

As they put it on Instagram, "Whether you're a Picasso or just there for the sips, this is the perfect way to celebrate friendship and love!"