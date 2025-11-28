Free Christmas movie night at Park Square, Umhlanga

The Park Square's free movie night and night market welcome in the festive season for movie lovers.

If you love Christmas movies, please remember to put a reminder in your calendar to visit Umhlanga's Park Square this December.

Park Square are calling it the most magical night of the year and welcomes patrons to their free movie night and Christmas market happening on Friday, 5 December.

Event details:

Date | 5 December

Timings:

Christmas market starts at 4 pm and ends at 8 pm.

Movie screening starts from 7:30 pm

Venue | Park Square Umhlanga

Entrance | Free