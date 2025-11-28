Free Christmas movie night at Park Square, Umhlanga
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A movie night outdoors sounds like just the thing to start the festive cheer.
The Park Square's free movie night and night market welcome in the festive season for movie lovers.
If you love Christmas movies, please remember to put a reminder in your calendar to visit Umhlanga's Park Square this December.
Park Square are calling it the most magical night of the year and welcomes patrons to their free movie night and Christmas market happening on Friday, 5 December.
Event details:
Date | 5 December
Timings:
Christmas market starts at 4 pm and ends at 8 pm.
Movie screening starts from 7:30 pm
Venue | Park Square Umhlanga
Entrance | Free
Here's what to expect if you are visiting the Park Square Christmas market and movie night:
- A market featuring local artisans, creatives, and gift ideas galore.
- Delicious bites and drinks to keep you merry and bright.
- A family-friendly outdoor movie under the stars.
You can bring:
- Picnic chairs
- Blankets
What's not allowed:
- No outside food and drinks
- No pets
What movie will be screened at the Park Square movie night?
What's a Christmas movie without laughter, a family favourite, Deck the Halls with Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick.
Watch the trailer of Deck the Halls from YouTube.
