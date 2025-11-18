Festive event at Fig Tree Farm brings a full weekend of markets and seasonal celebrations

Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest is preparing for a weekend centred on seasonal cheer, community spirit and a wide range of market experiences. The festivities begin with the Night Market, an evening designed around twinkling lights, relaxed music and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The event sets the tone for the days that follow, offering a blend of food, entertainment and holiday charm.

Visitors attending the Night Market can look forward to live music and a tree lighting ceremony that brings a sense of tradition to the occasion. Food stalls will provide a variety of eats, creating a casual and enjoyable setting for families and friends spending time together from late afternoon into the evening.

How does the weekend market unfold?

After the Night Market, the focus shifts to the Festive Market, which continues throughout the weekend. Local vendors will showcase unique gifts that cater to a range of interests, giving shoppers an opportunity to support small businesses while finding seasonal items. Alongside the shopping experience, the market offers seasonal treats, tasty food options and activities designed for visitors of all ages.

The Saturday and Sunday markets provide a daytime alternative to the opening evening, creating a relaxed environment where visitors can browse, snack and enjoy the seasonal mood. Across the weekend, the event maintains a family-friendly approach, ensuring there is something appealing for everyone.

Important details