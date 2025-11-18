Festive event at Fig Tree Farm brings a full weekend of markets and seasonal celebrations
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
A festive weekend awaits at Fig Tree Farm with live music, lights, great food and locally made gifts.
A festive weekend awaits at Fig Tree Farm with live music, lights, great food and locally made gifts.
Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest is preparing for a weekend centred on seasonal cheer, community spirit and a wide range of market experiences. The festivities begin with the Night Market, an evening designed around twinkling lights, relaxed music and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The event sets the tone for the days that follow, offering a blend of food, entertainment and holiday charm.
Visitors attending the Night Market can look forward to live music and a tree lighting ceremony that brings a sense of tradition to the occasion. Food stalls will provide a variety of eats, creating a casual and enjoyable setting for families and friends spending time together from late afternoon into the evening.
How does the weekend market unfold?
After the Night Market, the focus shifts to the Festive Market, which continues throughout the weekend. Local vendors will showcase unique gifts that cater to a range of interests, giving shoppers an opportunity to support small businesses while finding seasonal items. Alongside the shopping experience, the market offers seasonal treats, tasty food options and activities designed for visitors of all ages.
The Saturday and Sunday markets provide a daytime alternative to the opening evening, creating a relaxed environment where visitors can browse, snack and enjoy the seasonal mood. Across the weekend, the event maintains a family-friendly approach, ensuring there is something appealing for everyone.
Important details
- Night Market: Friday, 28 November, 4 pm to 9 pm
- Festive Market: Saturday, 29 November, 9 am to 3 pm
- Festive Market: Sunday, 30 November, 9 am to 2 pm
- Venue: Fig Tree Farm, Hillcrest
- Tickets: figtreefarm.co.za
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Whats On Durban / Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago