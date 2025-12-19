Experience a truly KZN Summer at Ballito LIVE

If summer had a meeting point, it would be Ballito LIVE. Two days. One lawn. Unlimited euphoria.

If summer had a meeting point, it would be Ballito LIVE. Two days. One lawn. Unlimited euphoria.

If December in KZN had a soundtrack, Ballito LIVE would be the chorus on repeat. It’s enough to feel, chill enough to vibe, and proudly local. This is the summer moment you don’t want to hear about second-hand. Ballito LIVE is serving two full days of sunshine, music, family energy and that unmistakable North Coast magic.

What’s happening at Ballito LIVE? This epic festival is taking over The Lawns, Ballito on 27 & 29 December. Gates open at 3pm and the vibes roll until 11pm, because summer nights are meant to stretch just a little longer. What’s the vibe? Ballito LIVE is the epitome of a KZN Summer that happens right before the start of the new year. Think: Live music that hits your soul (and your Shazam button) Chill-out zones for when the sun hits that hard Fun activities for the kids, the teens, the “I’m just here for the vibes” adults An atmosphere that feels like home… if home had better music and palm trees Basically, it’s the kind of festival where you arrive with a plan and leave with memories you didn’t schedule.

Who’s on the lineup? The lineup is where this summer gets even hotter! On Friday, 27 December, you’ve got: Jeremy Loops, a bundle of beach energy in human form. Lady Zamar with vocals that stop conversations mid-sentence. Will Linley, a certified sing-along specialist.



Sunday, 29 December brings to the stage: Matthew Mole with his pure feel-good nostalgia. Saxby Twins who are bringing sunshine with a beat drop. Zakes Bantwini, a Grammy-winning performer with vibes so good they should be illegal.



So yes, where else would you rather be as the year winds down? Ballito LIVE hits exactly where it should and it’s all about togetherness, summer sunshine, barefoot dancing, kids running wild, and adults pretending they’re still 23 (no judgement). Disclaimer: Under 3s attend at parents’ discretion. The tiny humans may attempt to out-vibe you.

If you’re looking for something that feels like December, Ballito LIVE is it. Two dates. One iconic setting. Endless memories. Grab your tickets at Howler and let’s end off 2025 with a truly KZN Summer experience.