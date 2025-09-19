The eThekwini Shisanyama Festival: A day of fire, flavour and Ubuntu

Durban’s Shisanyama Festival is bringing you music, meat and Mzansi vibes this October!

If there’s one thing South Africans know how to do better than anyone else, it’s turning a simple gathering into a full-blown celebration and it almost always involves meat, fire, and music. Thats why the FIRST EVER eThekwini Shisanyama Festival, happening on October 4th at People’s Park in Durban, is where you need to be!

Now, if you’ve ever wondered what shisanyama actually means, let’s break it down. The Zulu phrase translates to “burnt meat,” but this isn’t some overdone steak situation. A shisanyama is a township tradition where the braai becomes more than just food; it’s a social equalizer. Everyone gathers around the fire for one purpose: good vibes and even better meat, whether you’re a CEO in a crisp suit or a worker fresh off a shift - sisonke!

The eThekwini Shisanyama Festival is bringing some of Durban’s best Shisanyama and blowing it up to Durban-sized proportions. We're talking the likes of Metro Gents, Mkhize Rooftop and more. This festival is uniting Durban's best shisanyamas and break the stereotypes that there's competition. There isn't any competition. It's all about making the best of what is now a South African culture. You should expect an atmosphere that feels like the biggest township party but hosted in the heart of the city. Think rows of braais, smoke signals guiding you to your next chop or rib, and the type of music lineup that will keep your hips moving even when your hands are full of food.

Everyone is welcome and everyone leaves full, happy, and maybe just a little smoky. So, if you’re looking for things to do in KZN this October, circle October 4th in bold. Durban’s People’s Park will transform into the ultimate playground for food lovers, music fans, and anyone who just wants to experience the soul of South Africa in one place. Get your tickets now at Webtickets!