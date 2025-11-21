Enjoy a day out at Illovo Nursery this weekend
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Enjoy an escape from the city without having to travel too far.
If you're looking for a local escape that promises family fun, then look no further than the Illovo Nursery.
Located on KZN's South Coast, Illovo Nursery is considered a hidden gem for those looking for an escape from the city without a lengthy travel.
Described as the kind of place where you can slow down, wander through lush gardens, browse unique décor, enjoy a meal, grab a craft drink, and let the kids explore.
Watch snippets of the market on Instagram.
Read more: Festive event at Fig Tree Farm brings a full weekend of markets and seasonal celebrations
Here's what's in store for you this weekend:
- A beautiful nursery with one of the largest plant and pot selections
- Pet shop and a fun kids' play area
- The Terrace Restaurant and cosy Beer Garden
- Timber and hand-crafted wooden furniture
- Deb’s books & farm stall finds
- Weekend Craft Market supporting local makers
Check out some of the handcrafted wooden furniture you can get from the nursery below, courtesy of Instagram.
Details for Illovo Nursery:
Address | 40 Elizabeth Avenue, Illovo Beach
Contact number | WhatsApp/Call: 067 344 1333
Operating times | Open 7 Days a Week (including public holidays)
Website | www.illovonursery.co.za
