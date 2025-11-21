Enjoy a day out at Illovo Nursery this weekend

If you're looking for a local escape that promises family fun, then look no further than the Illovo Nursery.

Located on KZN's South Coast, Illovo Nursery is considered a hidden gem for those looking for an escape from the city without a lengthy travel.

Described as the kind of place where you can slow down, wander through lush gardens, browse unique décor, enjoy a meal, grab a craft drink, and let the kids explore.

Watch snippets of the market on Instagram.