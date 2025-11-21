 Enjoy a day out at Illovo Nursery this weekend
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Enjoy a day out at Illovo Nursery this weekend

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Enjoy an escape from the city without having to travel too far.

A view of the nursery and market at Illovo Nursery
Instagram Screenshot/whats_on_durban

If you're looking for a local escape that promises family fun, then look no further than the Illovo Nursery

Located on KZN's South Coast, Illovo Nursery is considered a hidden gem for those looking for an escape from the city without a lengthy travel.

Described as the kind of place where you can slow down, wander through lush gardens, browse unique décor, enjoy a meal, grab a craft drink, and let the kids explore.

Watch snippets of the market on Instagram

Read more: Festive event at Fig Tree Farm brings a full weekend of markets and seasonal celebrations

The Illovo Nursery is a family-run business by owners Greg and Adele Jolliffe, who have been running the nursery since 1980. 


Here's what's in store for you this weekend:

  • A beautiful nursery with one of the largest plant and pot selections
  • Pet shop and a fun kids' play area
  • The Terrace Restaurant and cosy Beer Garden
  • Timber and hand-crafted wooden furniture
  • Deb’s books & farm stall finds
  • Weekend Craft Market supporting local makers

Check out some of the handcrafted wooden furniture you can get from the nursery below, courtesy of Instagram

Read more: It's time to get litchi crazy at KZN's Litchi Harvest

Details for Illovo Nursery: 

Address | 40 Elizabeth Avenue, Illovo Beach
Contact number | WhatsApp/Call: 067 344 1333
Operating times | Open 7 Days a Week (including public holidays)

Website | www.illovonursery.co.za

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban KZN South Coast Nursery Things to do in KZN

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.