 Durban's train rides at the Umgeni Steam Railway
Updated | By East Coast Radio

It's time to click your tickets and head off on a choo-choo ride...

The Inchanga Choo Choo train in KZN
Welcome aboard the Umgeni Steam Railway.

A fantastical steam train ride sounds like just the thing for the festive season. 

If you haven't already locked in your train ride for the festive season, then you still have some time. 

It's time to claim a slow, scenic ride through the Valley of a Thousand Hills - no last-minute stress.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram

Check out the dates for the train rides below. Remember that booking is essential.

You can book your tickets by visiting www.umgenisteamrailway.com

Things to remember when visiting the Umgeni Steam Railway: 

  • Arrive an hour early to collect tickets and allow for possible roadworks.
  • Bring cash or Zapper (no ATMs or guaranteed card facilities).

