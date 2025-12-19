Durban's train rides at the Umgeni Steam Railway
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It's time to click your tickets and head off on a choo-choo ride...
It's time to click your tickets and head off on a choo-choo ride...
Welcome aboard the Umgeni Steam Railway.
A fantastical steam train ride sounds like just the thing for the festive season.
If you haven't already locked in your train ride for the festive season, then you still have some time.
It's time to claim a slow, scenic ride through the Valley of a Thousand Hills - no last-minute stress.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Check out the dates for the train rides below. Remember that booking is essential.
You can book your tickets by visiting www.umgenisteamrailway.com
Read more: Visit the Dubai Souk this festive season
- Arrive an hour early to collect tickets and allow for possible roadworks.
- Bring cash or Zapper (no ATMs or guaranteed card facilities).
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Five things to do before 2026
If you're looking for some motivation on how to start the New Year on a ...Danny Guselli 5 minutes ago
-
Danny Guselli: "I love doing these things during Christmas"
Merry Christmas to you and yours!Danny Guselli 6 minutes ago