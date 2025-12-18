Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town this December
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
December is for festive fun, but in Durban, that is always accompanied by watching cricket.
Watching cricket is something of a tradition in Durban.
The Betway SA20 is back, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever!
South Africa’s premier SA20 cricket league has returned for yet another summer filled with fun-packed action, entertainment, and family fun.
This is the perfect reason to book tickets for the Betway SA20 Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town game in December 2025.
The dates for the home games:
- 28 December 2025
- 30 December 2025
- 7 January 2026
- 9 January 2026
- 17 January 2026
The cricket promises to deliver explosive action, unmatched entertainment with face painting, kids’ activities, fan cams, music, and giveaways.
The gates open three hours before the game's start. The kids get to play on the field for the first hour. Remember to bring your own bat and softball.
Tickets are available online and at the stadium ticket office.
Details:
- Date | 28 December 2025
- Time | Sunday, 3:30 pm
- Venue | Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium (2 Kingsmead Way, Stamford Hill)
- Tickets | From R105
Note: Babies under 2 enter free with a ‘Baby Pass’ (from stadium ticket offices) and must sit on a guardian’s lap.
Check out the dates for the other matches in Durban, courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
