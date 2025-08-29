Durban Street food festival at Pavilion with Freshly Ground

As we set sail toward Spring, we are happy to announce the return of a firm favourite event in 2025. The Durban Street Food Festival at The Pavilion Shopping Centre is back and ready to serve in style.

Not only will Durbanites be spoiled for choice with an array of food with more than 70 stalls, but there will also be music and culture to look forward to.

The Pavilion Shopping Centre revealed they will lead the music scene with a performance from Freshly Ground.

"After a five-year hiatus, one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, Freshly Ground, makes its highly anticipated return to the music scene. Known for their vibrant fusion of African and contemporary sounds, the group introduces their new lead vocalist, Mbali Makhoba, whose powerful, soulful voice marks an exciting new era for the six-piece ensemble. Their festival performance is on Saturday, 6 September at 7 pm."