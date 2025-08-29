Durban Street food festival at Pavilion with Freshly Ground
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Freshly Ground is set to hit the stage at this year's Durban Street Food Festival...
As we set sail toward Spring, we are happy to announce the return of a firm favourite event in 2025. The Durban Street Food Festival at The Pavilion Shopping Centre is back and ready to serve in style.
Not only will Durbanites be spoiled for choice with an array of food with more than 70 stalls, but there will also be music and culture to look forward to.
The Pavilion Shopping Centre revealed they will lead the music scene with a performance from Freshly Ground.
"After a five-year hiatus, one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, Freshly Ground, makes its highly anticipated return to the music scene. Known for their vibrant fusion of African and contemporary sounds, the group introduces their new lead vocalist, Mbali Makhoba, whose powerful, soulful voice marks an exciting new era for the six-piece ensemble. Their festival performance is on Saturday, 6 September at 7 pm."
Did you know that since its inception, the Durban Street Food Festival has grown into one of KZN’s most-loved events, attracting more than 8,000 visitors annually. Hosted by Uber Cool Events, the festival proudly supports SMMEs, promotes local talent, and creates a platform for food, music, and culture to thrive.
Dave Guselli will be hosting this year's festival and will bring in a carefully curated lineup of music. With over 70 food stalls hosting at the festival this year, foodies and non-foodies can expect to experience everything from sizzling braais and fragrant curries to Asian street eats and artisanal treats.
Check out the line-up for the weekend - 5 - 7 September 2025.
- Friday 5 September 2025 (from 5 pm): KZN Youth Orchestra, Veranda Panda & DJ Breezy V
- Saturday 6 September 2025 (from 8 am): Springboks vs All Blacks screening (9 am), live acts throughout the day, with Freshly Ground at 7 pm
- Sunday 7 September 2025 (from 11 am): Headliner Blended SA with a two-hour set from 5 pm
The video below is courtesy of Instagram.
This festival is about more than great food. It’s about community, culture, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of Durban. We want people to come hungry, leave happy, and take-home unforgettable memories.
- Festival Director Georgios Kretsos from Uber Cool Events
The event will be taking place at Entrance 5, Undercover B Parking: 5 to 7 September 2025.
You can get your tickets from www.durbanstreetfoodfestival.co.za or from Fixr.co and Quicket.co.za
Image Supplied
