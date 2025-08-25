The internationally renowned musical, The Rocky Horror Show, is coming to Durban in a brand-new production by KickstArt Theatre Company. This cult classic promises to deliver an unforgettable night of music and madness.

The show stars Tshepo Ncokoane as Frank N Furter, Bryan Hiles as Brad, Keryn Lynn Scott as Janet, Rory Booth as Riff Raff, Belinda Henwood as Magenta, Kaylee McIlroy as Columbia, William Young as Rocky, Lyle Buxton as Eddie/Dr Scott and Michael Gritten as The Narrator.

The Rocky Horror Show will run at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from 17 September to 12 October. Performance times are Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday matinees at 2:30 pm and Sunday evenings at 6:00 pm.

Ticket prices for The Rocky Horror Show are as follows: a preview price of R 200 for all seats on 17 September and a 10% discount on bookings of 8+ tickets made before 18 September, excluding the preview performance.

Regular ticket prices range from R 220 to R 350.

The show features set designs by multi-award-winning Greg King, costume designs by internationally renowned Terrence Bray, and choreography by Simone Mann. The musical director, Evan Roberts, will lead a live onstage band playing the well-loved score.

Important Details: