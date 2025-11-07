Durban leg of Disney on Ice brings Mickey’s Search Party to life

The group moves through a series of imaginative scenes as they search for Tinker Bell, creating a family-focused event built around familiar stories and music.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an arena show that brings well-known Disney characters into a live ice-skating setting. The production combines world-class skating, acrobatics and choreographed stunts while following a storyline that centres on Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Which Disney characters appear in the production?

The show includes appearances from Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, as well as characters from much-loved films. These include Moana, Coco, Frozen, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Each segment aims to represent its respective film through themed visuals, movement and musical moments.

How does the search for Tinker Bell shape the experience?

The storyline follows Mickey and his friends as they look for clues leading to Tinker Bell. This search moves the audience through different Disney worlds. Each world offers a new setting connected to its film, contributing to a varied performance that maintains a continuous narrative

What scenes are created from Disney films?

Several well-known moments from Disney films are reshaped for the ice. The Coco segment presents the colourful spirit realm, while the Moana scene depicts her determination as she works to protect her island. Beauty and the Beast is represented through a sequence featuring Belle and an enchanted chandelier. Meanwhile, Frozen invites audiences to sing along with Elsa in a visually cold, icy environment. Segments from Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid appear as part of the wider celebration that concludes the search.

Why does this production appeal to a wide audience?

The show includes a combination of skating, acrobatics and storytelling, along with the presence of recognisable characters. The range of films included offers familiarity to different age groups, while the continuous movement across worlds creates a varied experience. The event also provides an opportunity for families and friends to share time together in a setting inspired by characters many have enjoyed over the years.

This edition of Disney on Ice focuses on linking multiple stories through a single narrative, presenting a sequence of scenes designed to highlight the adventure of Mickey’s Search Party.

