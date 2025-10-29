Durban Bridgerton Candlelight Concert promises a night of iconic music

Whispers have reached this author’s ear of an evening soon to unfold in the fair city of Durban, an affair so enchanting that even Queen Charlotte herself would surely give her nod of approval.

Candlelight Concerts, known for transforming ordinary nights into spectacles of elegance and light, is preparing to debut its Best of Bridgerton on Strings by Candlelight performance.

This exclusive experience, in collaboration with Bridgerton and Shondaland, promises to immerse audiences in the very melodies that set the tone abuzz across Netflix screens worldwide. Under the soft, romantic glow of thousands of candles, guests will be transported straight to the Regency era, where sophistication and symphony intertwine.

The concert will feature a live string ensemble performing the most beloved songs from the acclaimed Bridgerton soundtrack, all within a setting worthy of British high society. Picture a night filled with candlelight and music that makes even Lady Whistledown’s quill pause mid-sentence.

However, take heed, dear reader: tickets for the Durban performance have not yet gone on sale. Those wishing to attend must act wisely, register your interest on the official Candlelight Concerts website to secure early access once presale begins.