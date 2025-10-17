 Diwali beginner friendly dance class in Westville
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Diwali beginner friendly dance class in Westville

Updated | By East Coast Radio

If you want to up your dance moves for your Diwali gathering this year, then visit Natarani Dance Academy this Saturday, 18 October. 

A young girl dressed in Indian attire holds her arms out as if in a dance move
iStock/ePhotocorp

This Diwali, surprise your friends and family with your new dance moves by attending Diwali dance classes in Westville.

The Natarani Dance Academy is hosting a beginner-friendly Diwali dance class on Saturday, 18 October.

If you would like to up your dance game from the very basic 'screw the lightbulb' and 'pat the dog', then you should take advantage of this fantastic opportunity. 

Lucy, a passionate dance instructor, Lucy runs the Natarani Dance Academy. She is dedicated to helping aspiring dancers find their beat and rhythm with confidence. 

Read more: 3 vegetarian restaurants to visit in Durban

Diwali Dance class poster in Durban
Instagram Screenshot/NataraniDanceAcademy

Read more: KZN entrepreneur talks about the meaning of Diwali

This once-off Diwali dance class is not only beginner-friendly but is also open to all ages. 

Where can I find Diwali Dance Classes in Durban?

  • WHEN | 18 October 2025
  • TIME | 2:30 pm to 4 pm
  • VENUE | 4 Brendon Ln, Westville, Durban, 3629
  • COST | R150 pp

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

For more from East Coast Radio

Durban Classes Dance Diwali Westville

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.