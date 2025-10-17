Diwali beginner friendly dance class in Westville
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you want to up your dance moves for your Diwali gathering this year, then visit Natarani Dance Academy this Saturday, 18 October.
This Diwali, surprise your friends and family with your new dance moves by attending Diwali dance classes in Westville.
The Natarani Dance Academy is hosting a beginner-friendly Diwali dance class on Saturday, 18 October.
If you would like to up your dance game from the very basic 'screw the lightbulb' and 'pat the dog', then you should take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.
Lucy, a passionate dance instructor, Lucy runs the Natarani Dance Academy. She is dedicated to helping aspiring dancers find their beat and rhythm with confidence.
This once-off Diwali dance class is not only beginner-friendly but is also open to all ages.
Where can I find Diwali Dance Classes in Durban?
- WHEN | 18 October 2025
- TIME | 2:30 pm to 4 pm
- VENUE | 4 Brendon Ln, Westville, Durban, 3629
- COST | R150 pp
- CONTACT | Lucy on 067 657 2954 for bookings
