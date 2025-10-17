Diwali beginner friendly dance class in Westville

This Diwali, surprise your friends and family with your new dance moves by attending Diwali dance classes in Westville.

The Natarani Dance Academy is hosting a beginner-friendly Diwali dance class on Saturday, 18 October.

If you would like to up your dance game from the very basic 'screw the lightbulb' and 'pat the dog', then you should take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

Lucy, a passionate dance instructor, Lucy runs the Natarani Dance Academy. She is dedicated to helping aspiring dancers find their beat and rhythm with confidence.