Dates for Christmas Night Markets this December in Durban North
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Enjoy Christmas night-time fun in the moonlight this December.
A great way to avoid the daytime rush and enjoy the cool evenings in Durban is to visit the Christmas Night Time markets.
The Uitsig Road market will be hosting three Christmas Night Time markets this December holiday. Uitsig Road is situated off Prospect Hall Road in Durban North and typically hosts the Golden Hours Family Market.
The Moonlight Markets will be hosting three Christmas Night Markets on the following dates:
- 5 December 2025 - Friday (5 pm to 9 pm)
- 12 December 2025 - Friday (5 pm to 9 pm)
- 19 December 2025 - Friday (5 pm to 9 pm)
While marketgoers are not encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, pets are allowed on leads.
Check out what else you can find at the market below:
- Christmas Season Food & Craft Market
- Christmas goodies
- Gifts
- Handcrafted items
- Decor
- Lights
- Beer Garden
- Kids Playground
- Pets welcome on leads
The Golden Hours Market will also be hosting Carols by Candlelight at the exact location on 15 and 16 December 2025.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
