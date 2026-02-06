CRCL Durban brings you the ultimate Valentines night party

CRCL (formerly Origin) is doing Valentines differently... and you probably don't wanna miss it

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean a set menu and forced romance. If you’d rather celebrate with music, movement and a proper night out, CRCL (formerly Origin) is doing Valentine’s differently this Saturday, 14 February. This is a late-night experience designed for couples, singles, situationships and anyone who just wants good vibes without the clichés.

It's a Valentines that doesn't try too hard CRCL’s Valentine’s Night is all about connection without the pressure. Whether you come with a date, arrive solo, or pull up with friends; there’s no labels and no expectations. It’s just a space that lets the night unfold naturally. Think relaxed, inclusive energy with Durban’s nightlife crowd doing what it does best.

What's the music situation?

The night features multiple floors and a carefully curated soundtrack, led by a Johannesburg-based house DJ including DJs LinX, Alpha, Val Vibez, Njinga, D'Lux, Lunacy & more. The music builds as the night goes on, creating an immersive atmosphere that’s perfect for dancing, mingling and staying out later than planned.

CRCL is going EXTRA… CRCL is adding playful touches without forcing the theme. They’ve got Colour-coded wristbands to add flavour to the night. Red = Taken Yellow = Single Black = It’s complicated They’ve also got a Fake Wedding Chapel (22:00–00:00) for fun, commitment-free photos. There’s a Kissing Booth for those feeling brave and a Love Tree where guests can leave positive or anonymous notes.

Drinks, specials & early perks The first 100 guests through the door will score a free Love Potion, so early arrival is highly recommended. You should also look forward to Valentine’s-themed cocktails and drink specials throughout the night.

How do I get in? Simple. Purchase your super cheap tickets as soon as NOW! Couples Tickets (2 people) are between R120 and R180. Singles Tickets are R100, and they might win you a new partner if you’re lucky! Tickets are available online via thecrcl.co.za/tickets.

With a totally new vibe and a complete rebrand, CRCL is prioritising safety with street teams, Uber assistance, trained staff and a zero-tolerance policy on harassment. Bartenders are also trained in safe-word protocols, including the Angel Shot, ensuring support is always close by. So - whether you’re in love, over it, or just here for the music… CRCL Valentine’s Night is a solid excuse to skip the clichés and do Valentine’s your way.

