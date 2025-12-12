Christmas Flea Market at Malvern Park
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Are you ready to share in the festive fun and spirit at Malvern Park?
A festive flea market that goes into the New Year is here, at Malvern Park Shopping Centre.
The Christmas Flea Market promises fun for everyone with a host of things such as:
- Christmas decor
- Planned activities
- Choir groups
- Christmas carolling
- Dancers
- Bauble painting
- Photobooths
For the kids who were a little bit more naughty than nice, the Grinch will be making an appearance.
Photo opportunities will be open to families from Thursday to Sunday, from 10 am until 24 December. So, if you're in the spirit of celebrating a Grinch-worthy Christmas, then you can be sure to stop by for a photo.
Details:
- Venue | Ridley Park Road, Malvern
- Dates | 06 December 2025 to 01 January 2026
- Times | 8 am to 7 pm
Check out the itinerary below.
Note that the activities for children on Saturdays and Sundays will run till 24 December.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
