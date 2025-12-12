 Christmas Flea Market at Malvern Park
Christmas Flea Market at Malvern Park

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Are you ready to share in the festive fun and spirit at Malvern Park?

A woman shopping at the Malvern Park festive flea market
Instagram Screenshot/malvernparkmarket_

A festive flea market that goes into the New Year is here, at Malvern Park Shopping Centre

The Christmas Flea Market promises fun for everyone with a host of things such as: 

  • Christmas decor
  • Planned activities
  • Choir groups
  • Christmas carolling
  • Dancers
  • Bauble painting
  • Photobooths

For the kids who were a little bit more naughty than nice, the Grinch will be making an appearance. 

Photo opportunities will be open to families from Thursday to Sunday, from 10 am until 24 December. So, if you're in the spirit of celebrating a Grinch-worthy Christmas, then you can be sure to stop by for a photo. 

Details: 

  • Venue | Ridley Park Road, Malvern
  • Dates | 06 December 2025 to 01 January 2026
  • Times | 8 am to 7 pm

Check out the itinerary below.  

Note that the activities for children on Saturdays and Sundays will run till 24 December. 

The Malvern Park Flea Market itinerary
Supplied

Image Courtesy of Instagram

