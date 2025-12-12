Christmas Flea Market at Malvern Park

Are you ready to share in the festive fun and spirit at Malvern Park?

Are you ready to share in the festive fun and spirit at Malvern Park?

A festive flea market that goes into the New Year is here, at Malvern Park Shopping Centre. The Christmas Flea Market promises fun for everyone with a host of things such as:

Christmas decor

Planned activities

Choir groups

Christmas carolling

Dancers

Bauble painting

Photobooths

For the kids who were a little bit more naughty than nice, the Grinch will be making an appearance. Photo opportunities will be open to families from Thursday to Sunday, from 10 am until 24 December. So, if you're in the spirit of celebrating a Grinch-worthy Christmas, then you can be sure to stop by for a photo. Details: Venue | Ridley Park Road, Malvern Dates | 06 December 2025 to 01 January 2026 Times | 8 am to 7 pm

Check out the itinerary below. Note that the activities for children on Saturdays and Sundays will run till 24 December.

Supplied

Image Courtesy of Instagram