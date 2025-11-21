Christmas Carol lights up KZN with festive magic at The Playhouse

A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol: The Musical arrives in KwaZulu-Natal with a vibrant twist that turns a classic into something wonderfully surprising.

This retelling of Charles Dickens’ beloved story is infused with a fairy tale flavour, mixing the world of Ebenezer Scrooge with some of the most iconic characters ever imagined. Presented by The Young Performers Project, the production offers a lively and spirited festive outing designed for audiences of all ages.

At the centre of this creative mashup is Mother Goose, who pulls together an unexpected ensemble to guide Scrooge through his emotional journey. The Fairy Godmother, Old King Cole and the Queen of Hearts each take turns leading him through moments of his past, present and future, adding fresh energy and whimsy to the well-known tale.