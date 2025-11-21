Christmas Carol lights up KZN with festive magic at The Playhouse
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A magical Christmas Carol experience brings fairy tale favourites and festive cheer to The Playhouse.
A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol: The Musical arrives in KwaZulu-Natal with a vibrant twist that turns a classic into something wonderfully surprising.
This retelling of Charles Dickens’ beloved story is infused with a fairy tale flavour, mixing the world of Ebenezer Scrooge with some of the most iconic characters ever imagined. Presented by The Young Performers Project, the production offers a lively and spirited festive outing designed for audiences of all ages.
At the centre of this creative mashup is Mother Goose, who pulls together an unexpected ensemble to guide Scrooge through his emotional journey. The Fairy Godmother, Old King Cole and the Queen of Hearts each take turns leading him through moments of his past, present and future, adding fresh energy and whimsy to the well-known tale.
Who brings this festive world to life?
This production shines thanks to an impressive collective of young talent. Performers from 45 schools across KZN step into a magical version of London where fairy tales and Dickens’ universe collide. Snow White, Peter Pan, and Hansel and Gretel all find their place among the city streets, adding playful charm and a touch of wonder to the story’s deeper themes.
Their performances promise warmth, humour and heartfelt moments that enhance Scrooge’s transformation, making it both entertaining and memorable for families looking for a festive outing.
Where and when is the event taking place?
Christmas Carol: The Musical takes place at The Playhouse from 5 to 21 December. Audiences can secure their seats through Webtickets at the provided link. With its colourful staging, creative storytelling and youthful energy, the production offers an uplifting celebration of the holiday season.
As Scrooge moves through the magical world crafted around him, the question remains: will his frosty heart finally soften? The Young Performers Project invites the audience to witness the moment for themselves as the spirit of the season unfolds on stage.
