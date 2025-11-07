Childline South Africa Gala Dinner: Supporting our children’s future with J Sbu
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
J Sbu is booked and busy as we lead up to the festive season, but it’s not all parties and DJing.
The Drive Show host is excited to be part of a meaningful fundraising event hosted by Childline South Africa (KZN).
“They are trying to raise funds so they can continue doing the amazing work they’re doing when it comes to abused children,” he said.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, 8 November at Coastlands Umhlanga. Tickets are R1,000 per person.
Speaking about child abuse within SA, J Sbu said:
“It’s a big issue in our province and in our country, and for me to be a part of such an event is not only an indication of my alignment but also an indication of my purpose. I want to be a part of events that are geared to help.”
He stressed the importance of associating oneself with people who make it their mission to make a change.
“That is what Childline KZN is doing right now - changing lives, identifying kids that have been abused and rehabilitating them. It is very difficult to raise a child who has been abused, but they do it, and I am happy to be a part of an event like that and to be working with people who do that for kids in our province. It’s going to be amazing,” said J Sbu.
Important details:
- Date: Saturday, 8 November
- Time: 5:30 pm for 6:00 pm
- Venue: Coastlands Umhlanga
- Tickets: R1,000 per person
- Other: Corporate packages are available and interested parties are encouraged to book by emailing [email protected].
Image supplied
